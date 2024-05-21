Event launched to honour Vietnamese art

HÀ NỘI -- A competition with the theme 'National Epics' has officially been launched to honour Vietnamese artwork by choosing the best 50 literary and performing arts pieces created after Vietnam's unification.

The Department of Performing Arts is working with literary and artistic associations to organise the event.

The competition aims to compile works of art and literature from the past 50 years in Vietnam following the unification of the nation.

Tạ Quang Đông, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, highlighted the event as an activity to honour and promote the important contributions of Vietnamese literature and performing arts in developing an advanced culture imbued with national identity.

50 of the most outstanding and representative Vietnamese literary and performing artworks made after the country's reunification will be chosen, including 15 literary works, 15 theatrical pieces, 10 musical works and 10 dance pieces.

In order to qualify, the artwork must be Vietnamese literary and performing arts pieces created between May 1975 to April 30, 2024 with high artistic value.

Literary, theatrical, musical, and dance pieces must have been published or performed for the public in the form of publishing or staging.

The organising committee prioritises artwork reflecting the revolution during the reform period, praising the country's victories and great achievements under the Party's leadership after the country's unification on April 30, 1975.

In addition, the artwork must contribute to the rich and diverse development of Vietnamese art forms.

The organising committee also prioritises selecting artworks that have been awarded State awards, the Hồ Chí Minh Prize for Literature and Arts, awards from literary and art associations or prestigious international literary awards.

Authors and artists can submit artwork to the Department of Performing Arts in 32 Nguyễn Thái Học Street, Ba Đình District, Hà Nội from June 2024 to December 31, 2024.

The ceremony to honour the 50 chosen pieces will be held on April 30, 2025. -- VNS