A glass that's class

May 21, 2024 - 16:42
Nothing quite screams Việt Nam like the glasses people drink beer from. They’ve been around for decades and can be seen at every bia hơi in the country. Now in his 80s, we spoke to the man who designed this iconic glass and he admits he never thought they would be around for so long.

