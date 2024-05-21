A glass that's class

Nothing quite screams Việt Nam like the glasses people drink beer from. They’ve been around for decades and can be seen at every bia hơi in the country. Now in his 80s, we spoke to the man who designed this iconic glass and he admits he never thought they would be around for so long.
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MoCST) has brought together the Department of Performing Arts to preside and coordinate with Việt Nam Theatre Artists' Association, the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Thái Nguyên Province, the Việt Bắc Folk Music and the Dance Theatre to present the biggest national performance event.
Rich in flavours and cultural heritage, snail vermicelli is a beloved dish, cherished by generations of locals. Filled with plump snails and fragrant broths, the bowls include the secrets behind crafting this iconic Vietnamese delicacy. Let’s experience the essence of Hà Nội's culinary scene like never before.