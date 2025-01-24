City theatres release new comedies, musicals for Tết

HCM CITY — HCM City-based theatres are preparing to release new comedies and musicals to entertain audiences during the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday, from January 25 to February 2.

The Thiên Đăng Drama Troupe, one of the city’s leading private troupes, will introduce a new comedy, 13 Đức Thầy – Đức Thầy 13 (13 Masters – 13th Master).

The play is based on a legend about 13 masters who offer education and guidance for people from infancy to adulthood. They have responsibilities in nurturing the human soul and intelligence and teaching them what is right and wrong, what is morality, and what is the law.

The work, directed by Meritorious Artist Thành Lộc and written by playwright Ngọc Thạch, includes plot twists, sarcastic details, charming dance moves and modern visual arts, promising to bring joy and excitement to audiences.

The production will feature veteran actors Hữu Châu, Lê Khánh, and Thành Lộc, founder of the troupe who has produced, directed and performed in many plays since he began his career 50 years ago.

Phan Đức Minh of Thủ Đức City said, “Thiên Đăng Troupe is always creative and gives a lot of attention to every detail in a play. I believe the new play will be another success.”

The play 13 Đức Thầy – Đức Thầy 13 will be staged at 4pm and 8pm from January 29 to February 2, falling on the first to fifth day of Lunar New Year. The theatre is at 62 Trần Quang Khải Street in District 1.

The Hồng Vân Drama Troupe will release a comedy highlighting family and love for the new year.

Thân Sâu Hồn Bướm (True to Love) is directed by People’s Artist Hồng Vân and written by Đặng Bảo Châu.

It revolves around the family of a single mother of two daughters and one son, who face challenges to seek the loves of their lives. All four couples finally have a happy ending in the new year.

Vân said, “The comedy sends a message of love and family gathering in the lunar new year. In the end, as Vietnamese tradition, family is still a place where people come back during the Tết holiday.”

The play will feature Lâm Vỹ Dạ, Ốc Thanh Vân, Hữu Châu and Minh Luân.

Vân said, “All the actors and actresses have worked hard to bring their best performances to audiences in Tết.”

The play will be staged on January 29 and 30 and February 2 and 3 at 643 Điện Biên Phủ Street in District 1.

In addition, there will be more comedies to make audiences laugh during the week-long holiday such as the comedy Cái Gì Vui Vẻ Thì Mình … Ưu Tiên (Happiness is Top Priority) produced by the IDECAF Drama Stage in District 1, and Cầu Vừa Đủ Xài (Wish for a Year of Prosperity) by the Trương Hùng Minh Drama Troupe in District 10.

Musicals for kids

As usual, the Small Theatre will introduce a new musical for children on the first day of the Lunar New Year.

Cây Bút Thần (Magic Pen), written by playwright Huỳnh Ngân and directed by Huỳnh Nhu, tells the story of a kind boy named Mã Lương who owns a magic pen, a gift from his Fairy Godmother. With the pen, he has the ability to turn everything he draws into something real. He uses his ability to help needy people in his village.

However, a rich villager wants to rob the pen. Lương and his friends defeat the greedy man to bring peace to his village.

People’s Artist Mỹ Uyên, the theatre’s director, said, “We love to stage plays with meaningful and educational messages that are suitable for families to enjoy leisure time together in Tết.”

“We try our best to create new acts in the plays to lure children,” she said, adding that they combined southern folk music and magic tricks in the new play.

The play will feature Uyên and young actors Huỳnh Nhu, Kỳ Thiên Cảnh and Huỳnh Ngân.

It will be staged from January 29 to February 4 at 5B Võ Văn Tần Street in District 3. — VNS