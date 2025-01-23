Rice paper craft village in Tiền Giang prepares for Tết

TIỀN GIANG — Visiting Hậu Thành Commune in Cái Bè District, Tiền Giang Province during the year-end days, one can feel the vibrant atmosphere of the rice paper craft village as locals busily prepare for Tết.

This traditional craft village has a long history and is renowned in the Mekong Delta region.

The traditional rice paper-making village in Hậu Thành Commune consists of 40 households, providing regular jobs for hundreds of local workers with an income of VNĐ300,000–500,000 (US$12 - 20) per person per day.

While rice paper production takes place year-round, demand doubles during Tết due to increased customer orders.

Phạm Phương Bình, an official from Hậu Thành Commune, shared that the rice paper craft village in Hậu Thành was recognised as a traditional craft village by the People's Committee of Tiền Giang Province in 2003. It is concentrated in the Hậu Hòa and Hậu Thuận hamlets.

Hậu Thành rice paper comes in two types, including coconut rice paper made from rice, sesame, and coconut milk, grilled over charcoal before consumption; and plain rice paper used for rustic dishes rolled with fish, meat, and fresh vegetables.

In Hậu Thuận Hamlet, Nguyễn Thị Kim Yến’s family is busily producing and sun-drying rice paper to meet delivery deadlines.

As steam rises from the pot of water on the stove, Yến skillfully pours batter into a mould, spreading it evenly into a round shape, then covers it with a conical lid made of nipa palm leaves.

To produce delicious rice paper, the craft requires dexterity from preparing the batter to spreading and drying the rice paper.

According to experienced artisans in the village, the key to success lies in properly mixing the batter with water and other ingredients to prevent the rice paper from becoming too wet or too dry.

When spreading rice paper, the worker uses a small ladle to scoop the batter and evenly spread it over a fabric layer stretched over the mouth of a boiling pot.

The batter is spread with quick and precise movements.

The rice paper is steamed for about one minute until cooked, then placed on bamboo or nipa palm drying racks.

To ensure crispness and prevent breakage, the drying time must be monitored carefully.

Under sunny conditions, rice paper typically dries within 30 minutes; over-drying makes it brittle and prone to cracking.

Yến shared that rice paper-making has been passed down through generations in her family and has sustained them for many years.

Since it is their primary livelihood, her workshop operates year-round. After deducting expenses, each worker earns between VNĐ300,000 and 500,000 ($11.9 - 19.8) per day.

To meet customer orders, rice paper production starts at 1–2am daily, involving batter preparation, stove heating, and continuous work until morning.

Each kilogramme of rice yields one kilogramme of rice paper, which is sold at VNĐ40,000–45,000 per kilogramme.

Yến noted, "Although this craft is light work, it requires skill. During Tết, demand increases significantly, so workers often have to work day and night without rest."

Huỳnh Văn Cuội, a resident of Hậu Thuận Hamlet, shared that his family has been engaged in rice paper-making for 36 years.

This craft has helped his family raise their children and improve their economic situation. With demand surging during Tết, his family has doubled production compared to regular days.

Together, he and his wife produce about 50 kilos of rice paper daily, which traders collect directly from their home.

Nguyễn Văn Em, deputy chairman of the People’s Committee of Hậu Thành Commune, highlighted that Hậu Thành rice paper is favoured by consumers within and beyond Tiền Giang Province for its smooth texture and delicious flavour.

While the craft village operates year-round, demand triples during Tết, requiring production facilities to work at full capacity to meet market needs.

The village supplies rice paper to traders from other regions and to locals preparing Tết meals, contributing to job creation and income generation for residents. - VNS