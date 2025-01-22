Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Releasing carp to gain hope

January 22, 2025 - 17:25
On Kitchen Gods’ Day, the 23rd day of the 12th lunar month, Vietnamese people release carp and other objects from altars. But now they do it in a more environmentally friendly way instead of using nylon bags. The habit-changing has been made possible thanks to active organisations including The Carp Team.

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Spring all around

Spring is all around and Tết is FAST approaching, which can be seen ALL around Hà Nội. Peach blossom and kumquat trees in Nhật Tân and Tứ Liên are ready to decorate homes. The bonsai is important to Vietnamese Lunar New Year the same as pine trees to Westerners at Christmas. Let’s enjoy the spring atmosphere in the gardens!

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom