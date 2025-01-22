Releasing carp to gain hope

On Kitchen Gods’ Day, the 23rd day of the 12th lunar month, Vietnamese people release carp and other objects from altars. But now they do it in a more environmentally friendly way instead of using nylon bags. The habit-changing has been made possible thanks to active organisations including The Carp Team.
Excepting the horror film Đèn Âm Hồn (The Soul Lantern) set to premiere on February 7, all of the other Tết movies -- Bộ Tứ Báo Thủ, Yêu Nhầm Bạn Thân and Nụ Hôn Bạc Tỷ -- are a delightful mix of romance and humour
Spring is all around and Tết is FAST approaching, which can be seen ALL around Hà Nội. Peach blossom and kumquat trees in Nhật Tân and Tứ Liên are ready to decorate homes. The bonsai is important to Vietnamese Lunar New Year the same as pine trees to Westerners at Christmas. Let’s enjoy the spring atmosphere in the gardens!