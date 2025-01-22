Vietnamese Tết celebrated in Algeria

ALGIERS – The Vietnamese Embassy in Algeria hosted the Homeland Spring 2025 programme in Algiers on January 20, bringing the vibrant atmosphere of traditional Tết to the Vietnamese community in the country.

The event welcomed nearly 300 participants, including Vietnamese families, representatives from organisations, Vietnamese traditional martial arts associations, local press, and Algerian friends.

In his address, Ambassador Trần Quốc Khánh highlighted Việt Nam's achievements in 2024 across sectors such as the economy, tourism, investment, and social welfare. He acknowledged the significant contributions of overseas Vietnamese, including those in Algeria, to these successes.

Khánh also expressed gratitude for the community’s support for disaster relief efforts in the homeland, their commitment to preserving the Vietnamese language, and the active role of younger generations in promoting the Vietnamese cuisine and culture abroad.

Phạm Đỗ Nhật Quang, who has lived in Algeria for 38 years and traveled over 600km to join the programme, shared his pride in witnessing Việt Nam's rapid development and his joy in reconnecting with fellow expatriates through such meaningful events.

The annual celebration offers a unique opportunity for Vietnamese in Algeria to immerse themselves in the flavours and customs of Tết.

Traditional dishes like bánh chưng (square glutinous rice cake), phở, fried spring rolls, and beef stew were a highlight of the event.

Earlier, on January 17, the embassy held a bánh chưng wrapping activity using ingredients sent from Việt Nam. This initiative aimed to preserve the beauty of Vietnamese traditions, pass down cultural values to younger generations, and foster a festive Tết atmosphere for the entire community. — VNA/VNS