Exhibition about Communist Party of Việt Nam opens in Hải Phòng

HẢI PHÒNG – The Department of Culture and Sports of the northern city of Hải Phòng has launched an exhibition, highlighting the 95 years of trust in the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

The exhibition, held in celebration of the Party's 95th anniversary (February 3, 1930–2025), displays 230 photographs and 20 excerpts and statistics photos about the Party congresses in the past 95 years, along with notable achievements in economic, political, cultural, and social affairs of the country and Hải Phòng in 2024.

In his opening speech, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports Đỗ Thanh Bình said that last year, the city achieved significant socio-economic development results. It was a bright spot in the overall panorama of the country, posting economic growth of over 10 per cent for ten straight years.

Hải Phòng has implemented many outstanding and humane policies regarding social security, education - training, culture, and sports.

In 2024, Hạ Long Bay – Cát Bà Archipelago in neighbouring Quảng Ninh Province and Hải Phòng is the first Vietnamese inter-provincial site listed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) as a world natural heritage.

The images of Hải Phòng and its Cát Bà Archipelago have continued to spread through international television channels.

Bình highlighted the significance of the year 2025 – the time for Hải Phòng, along with the whole country, to prepare for entering a new era—that of the nation’s rise.

The exhibition runs in two phases, from January 20 to 25 and from January 28 to February 4, at the city’s Exhibition and Fine Arts Gallery at No1 Nguyễn Đức Cảnh, Lê Chân District. - VNA