Home Life & Style

Spring all around

January 20, 2025 - 18:03
Spring is all around and Tết is FAST approaching, which can be seen ALL around Hà Nội. Peach blossom and kumquat trees in Nhật Tân and Tứ Liên are ready to decorate homes. The bonsai is important to Vietnamese Lunar New Year the same as pine trees to Westerners at Christmas. Let’s enjoy the spring atmosphere in the gardens!

Life & Style

Exhibition highlights CPV’s historical milestones

The exhibition, entitled Đảng Cộng Sản Việt Nam - Những Mốc Son Lịch Sử (The Communist Party of Việt Nam – Brilliant Milestones), provides an overview of the founding of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the 13 Party Congresses, with many valuable documents and artefacts.

