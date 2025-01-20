Spring all around

Spring is all around and Tết is FAST approaching, which can be seen ALL around Hà Nội. Peach blossom and kumquat trees in Nhật Tân and Tứ Liên are ready to decorate homes. The bonsai is important to Vietnamese Lunar New Year the same as pine trees to Westerners at Christmas. Let’s enjoy the spring atmosphere in the gardens!