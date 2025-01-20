Spring all around

Spring is all around and Tết is FAST approaching, which can be seen ALL around Hà Nội. Peach blossom and kumquat trees in Nhật Tân and Tứ Liên are ready to decorate homes. The bonsai is important to Vietnamese Lunar New Year the same as pine trees to Westerners at Christmas. Let’s enjoy the spring atmosphere in the gardens!
The exhibition, entitled Đảng Cộng Sản Việt Nam - Những Mốc Son Lịch Sử (The Communist Party of Việt Nam – Brilliant Milestones), provides an overview of the founding of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the 13 Party Congresses, with many valuable documents and artefacts.
UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Culture Ernesto Renato Ottone Ramirez has shared his interest in Việt Nam’s heritage nomination and conservation dossiers and his readiness to provide assistance at a recent meeting with Ambassador Nguyễn Thị Vân Anh, Việt Nam’s Permanent Representative to UNESCO.
For about a week now, the unexpected early bloom of cherry blossoms has drawn a large number of visitors to enjoy a pre-Tết (Lunar New Year) spring experience in Đà Lạt City in Lâm Đồng, even though there are still two weeks until the Lunar New Year of 2025.