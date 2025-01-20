UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Culture affirms continued support for Việt Nam

PARIS – UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Culture Ernesto Renato Ottone Ramirez has shared his interest in Việt Nam’s heritage nomination and conservation dossiers and his readiness to provide assistance at a recent meeting with Ambassador Nguyễn Thị Vân Anh, Việt Nam’s Permanent Representative to UNESCO.

The diplomat expressed her gratitude for the organisation’s valuable support, particularly in 2024. She highlighted progress made in a project on the preservation and enhancement of the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel in Hà Nội and the recognition of Bà Chúa Xứ Festival at Sam Mountain in An Giang province as a UNESCO intangible cultural heritage of humanity in December 2024.

Anh stated Vietnam plans to strengthen its participation in and cooperation with UNESCO across all sectors this year, while actively contributing as a responsible member of key UNESCO governing bodies, including the World Heritage Committee, Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, and Intergovernmental Committee for the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions.

The ambassador also sought UNESCO’s continued support in managing challenges at the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel, including dismantling certain structures and preparing for the second phase of restoring the Ngũ Đạo (the King's path) and the Kính Thiên Palace area.

She hoped the organisation will further accompany Việt Nam in its efforts toward promoting the development of cultural industries and having new UNESCO designations, such as the nomination of Yên Tử – Vĩnh Nghiêm – Côn Sơn, Kiếp Bạc complex as a world heritage site.

Anh highlighted the importance of the upcoming Art for Climate Festival scheduled for June in Hạ Long in the northern coastal province of Quảng Ninh, and reiterated her invitation for UNESCO leaders to visit the country and attend this key event.

For his part, Ramirez expressed his satisfaction with the growing partnership between UNESCO and Việt Nam, praising Việt Nam’s contributions to the organisation’s cultural initiatives.

He also voiced concerns about the negative impacts of climate change on cultural heritage and showed strong support for the Art for Climate Festival, pledging further discussions about UNESCO’s involvement in the event.

Both sides also discussed potential new areas of cooperation to implement UNESCO’s mission of fostering peace and sustainable development through international cultural collaboration. - VNA