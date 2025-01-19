Vibrant blossoms bloom across the country to welcome Tết

|TIME FOR A STROLL: Youngsters walk along Phạm Ngọc Thạch Street adorned with yellow ochna blossoms during the Lunar New Year Festival in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo Thu Hương
Tết (Lunar New Year) is just over a week away. As the most significant festival in Việt Nam approaches, vibrant spring blossoms fill the air with a sense of renewal and joy. In Việt Nam, flowers are not just decorative; they hold deep cultural significance during the Lunar New Year season, symbolising prosperity, luck, and new beginnings.
|Sa Đéc City, located in Đồng Tháp Province, has planted over 100 hectares of various ornamental trees and flowers to serve the Lunar New Year 2025. — VNA/VNS Photo
These days are also the busiest time of the year for flower farmers across the country. They ramp up their efforts, focusing on timing the blooms to coincide with the holiday. This involves careful planning, from sowing seeds to nurturing seedlings, ensuring that each flower reaches its peak just in time for the celebrations.
|OFFICERS AND GENTLEMEN: A delegation from the Naval Region 3 Command present gifts including ornamental trees and flowers to the soldiers and residents of Lý Sơn Island District in Quảng Ngãi Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Dũng
Popular flowers during the celebration include peach blossoms in the north, representing happiness and prosperity, and yellow ochna blossoms in the south, signifying wealth and success. Chrysanthemums are celebrated for longevity, while kumquat trees symbolise prosperity with their bright fruits. Other choices are lilies and marigolds.
|GOLDEN HUES: A farmer in Tây Tựu Village on the outskirts of Hà Nội tends his flowers. VNS Photo Đoàn Tùng
Trần Văn Phú, the owner of a flower garden in Nghi Ân Commune - the "flower capital" in the central province of Nghệ An, said he has imported a large quantity of various types of flowers to serve customers for Tết.
“Due to the impact of Typhoon Yagi in the northern provinces, many flower gardens have suffered significant damage, leading to a scarcity of supply. Compared to last year, the price of flowers has increased by 20-30 per cent; however, the number of customers is promising. The number of visitors to my garden has doubled," he said.
"Among them, varieties like camellia, roses, hydrangeas, and dahlias are popular for their beautiful colours, attractive shapes, and long-lasting displays. VNS
|PURPLE PATCH: A farmer in Tây Tựu village harvests flowers to bring to Tết markets. VNS Photo Đoàn Tùng
|READY FOR SALE: A woman sets up her flower stall at the Flower Fair, a popular Tết event at Bình Đông Wharf in HCM City’s District 8, from January 14-28. VNA/VNS Photo
|TREES OF FORTUNE: Visitors take pictures with peach blossoms in Nhật Tân flower garden in Hà Nội. VNS Photo Đoàn Tùng