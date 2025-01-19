Vibrant blossoms bloom across the country to welcome Tết

Tết (Lunar New Year) is just over a week away. As the most significant festival in Việt Nam approaches, vibrant spring blossoms fill the air with a sense of renewal and joy. In Việt Nam, flowers are not just decorative; they hold deep cultural significance during the Lunar New Year season, symbolising prosperity, luck, and new beginnings.

These days are also the busiest time of the year for flower farmers across the country. They ramp up their efforts, focusing on timing the blooms to coincide with the holiday. This involves careful planning, from sowing seeds to nurturing seedlings, ensuring that each flower reaches its peak just in time for the celebrations.

Popular flowers during the celebration include peach blossoms in the north, representing happiness and prosperity, and yellow ochna blossoms in the south, signifying wealth and success. Chrysanthemums are celebrated for longevity, while kumquat trees symbolise prosperity with their bright fruits. Other choices are lilies and marigolds.

Trần Văn Phú, the owner of a flower garden in Nghi Ân Commune - the "flower capital" in the central province of Nghệ An, said he has imported a large quantity of various types of flowers to serve customers for Tết.

“Due to the impact of Typhoon Yagi in the northern provinces, many flower gardens have suffered significant damage, leading to a scarcity of supply. Compared to last year, the price of flowers has increased by 20-30 per cent; however, the number of customers is promising. The number of visitors to my garden has doubled," he said.

"Among them, varieties like camellia, roses, hydrangeas, and dahlias are popular for their beautiful colours, attractive shapes, and long-lasting displays. VNS