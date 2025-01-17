Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Việt Nam among top Lunar New Year destinations for RoK visitors

January 17, 2025 - 15:44
Many RoK tourists choose Việt Nam as their favourite Lunar New Year holiday destination. Photo courtesy of DONGA

HÀ NỘI — Three Vietnamese cities, namely Nha Trang, HCM City, and Đà Nẵng, are among top travel destinations for holidaymakers from the Republic of Korea (RoK) during the 2025 Lunar New Year holiday, alongside popular locations in Japan, Thailand, and China.

Koreans will have a six-day holiday from January 25 to 30, 2025, with many opting to extend their break to February 2 to enjoy a nine-day holiday. This is a significant increase compared to the four-day break for the Lunar New Year in 2024.

The longer holiday is expected to drive a 73.15 per cent rise in outbound travellers from the RoK, with overseas stays averaging 8.1 days. Inbound travel to the RoK are also set to grow, with an estimated 18.16 per cent increase in foreign visitors and an average stay of 7.6 days.

According to Chosun Daily, top destinations for Korean travellers include Tokyo, Osaka, and Fukuoka in Japan, followed by Bangkok (Thailand) along with Shanghai and Hong Kong (China) in the second place. Việt Nam's Nha Trang, HCM City, and Đà Nẵng share the third place with Sapporo of Japan.

Domestically, Seoul, Busan, Incheon, and Seogwipo on Jeju Island are expected to see the highest visitor numbers.

The RoK Government hopes that the extended holiday will boost domestic spending amid concerns about consumption and tourism declines due to impacts of the martial law and the Jeju Air aviation disaster. — VNA/VNS

Life & Style

Thái Nguyên exhibition spotlights Party’s glorious history

More than 600 photos, documents, and objects, and 95 posters are being displayed in the northern province of Thái Nguyên to celebrate the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) (February 3, 1930-2025) and the upcoming Lunar New Year 2025 (the Year of the Snake).
Life & Style

Project launched to preserve, promote Vietnamese culture in Europe

The unions of Vietnamese Associations and of Vietnamese Women's Associations in Europe on January 15 announced the launch of a project on preserving and promoting the homeland’s culture in Europe and its associated online competition on the Lunar New Year festival (Tết) – Việt Nam’s biggest annual traditional celebration.
Life & Style

Fashion designer launches collection inspired by ancient Hà Nội

Minh has infused the nostalgic beauty of ancient Hà Nội during Tết into her designs for the upcoming Lunar Year of the Snake. The designer employs traditional embroidery techniques such as sequin embroidery and raised leaf vein embroidery to create sharp patterns on feminine puff-sleeved dresses and elegant áo dài.

