Home Life & Style

Sa Đéc Spring Flower Festival kicks off

January 16, 2025 - 10:41
The annual Sa Đéc Spring Flower Festival opened in Sa Đéc city in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Đồng Tháp on Tuesday evening.
Farmers in Sa Đéc city plant around 100 hectares of various flowers and ornamental plants for this year’s Tết season. —VNA/VNS Photo Nhựt An

ĐỒNG THÁP — The annual Sa Đéc Spring Flower Festival opened in Sa Đéc city in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Đồng Tháp on Tuesday evening.

The event themed “Sa Đéc – Where the four seasons bloom” features a variety of cultural and arts activities and showcases flowers, ornamental plants, and local specialties.

Held annually since 2012 by the Sa Đéc City People’s Committee, the festival has become a prestigious cultural and trade event on the occasion of Tết (Lunar New Year holiday), said Võ Thị Bình, deputy chairman of the committee.

The event bolsters the image of Sa Đéc as a “City of Flowers” and boosts tourism, she said.

The Sa Đéc flower village, which is famous for growing flowers and ornamental plants in the delta, attracts nearly one million visitors a year, including more than 2,000 international tourists.

Currently, Sa Đéc City has an area of ​​about 978 hectares for growing flowers and ornamental plants. It plans to expand the area to 1,000 hectares in the future.

The value of ornamental flower production was estimated at VNĐ3.3 trillion (US$129.8 million) last year, accounting for 79 per cent of the city’s agricultural production value.

The city strives to develop tourism into a spearhead economic sector and develop many unique tourism products.

The city will focus on developing high-quality flowers, ornamental plants and sustainable urban agricultural models as well as diversify events and festivals to attract domestic and foreign tourists, she added.

Farmers in the city planted around 100 hectares of various flowers and ornamental plants for Tết season.

The festival will run until January 21. — VNS

Sa Đéc flower village Đồng Tháp Province Mekong Delta Tết flowers ornamental plants

Life & Style

Vietnamese in Laos celebrate Lunar New Year

The General Association of Vietnamese People (GAVP) in Laos hosted a programme to celebrate Tết (Lunar New Year Festival) 2025 in Vientiane on January 13 evening, gathering representatives from its member oganisations in Lao localities.
Life & Style

Exhibition highlights CPV’s historical milestones

More than 150 documents, items, and photos will be on display at the Vietnam National Museum of History in an exhibition celebrating the 95th anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) (February 3, 1930 - 2025) and toward the upcoming 14th National Party Congress.

