Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Music programme celebrates Lunar New Year

January 15, 2025 - 11:19
A special TV music programme will launch in HCM City to celebrate Tết (Lunar New Year), which begins on January 29.
GROUP EFFORT: More than 50 artists perform songs and dances about love, youth and spring in the TV music show Gala Nhạc Việt 2025 (Vietnamese Music Gala 2025). — Photo courtesy of T Production

HCM CITY — A special TV music programme will be launched in HCM City to celebrate Tết (Lunar New Year holiday), which begins on January 29.

The show, Gala Nhạc Việt 2025 (Vietnamese Music Gala 2025), features more than 50 artists in music, dance and theatre from HCM City and southern provinces.

Pop star Noo Phước Thịnh will perform his latest song, Khổ Quá Thì Về Mẹ Nuôi (Come to Mom When You Are Weary), a production by young musician Trương Đan Huy of HCM City.

The song’s lyrics combine Vietnamese folk music and pop with dance.

Thịnh and his producer, musician Huy, worked on composing in studio to perfect their music.

“Through our music, we want to bring joy, happiness and luck to Vietnamese people at home and abroad in the traditional Tết holiday,” said 25-year-old Huy.

TẾT CELEBRATION: Pop singer Noo Phước Thịnh (central) performs in Gala Nhạc Việt 2025 (Vietnamese Music Gala 2025), a TV music show celebrating Tết (Lunar New Year holiday), which begins airing on January 29. — Photo courtesy of T Production

Khổ Quá Thì Về Mẹ Nuôi attracted more than 180,000 views on YouTube after only four minutes of its release on January 10.

Other highlighted singers include Erik, Hòa Minzy and Đức Phúc. Pop star Hồ Ngọc Hà is also featured.

They sing in praise of spring, love and youth. Famous songs about Tết and traditional culture and lifestyle are also included.

Theatrical performances are staged by well-known artists Trấn Thành and Lâm Vỹ Dạ.

DANCING STARS: Dances, featuring Vietnamese culture and lifestyle, are performed by young artists from HCM City and southern provinces to celebrate the Tết (Lunar New Year holiday). Photo courtesy of T Production

“With the theme Tết Là Nguồn Cội (Tết is Our Heritage), our show Gala Nhạc Việt 2025 highlights Vietnamese culture and lifestyle. Our artists hope to send best wishes to all families and people during Lunar New Year,” said comic artist, and theatre and film producer Trấn Thành of HCM City.

Thành has 15 years in the industry. He has performed in several hundred videos, MVs, TV shows and films produced by leading film-makers, radio and TV stations.

Thành as an investor spent a lot on producing Gala Nhạc Việt 2025 because he wants to offer “a special gift to my fans in Tết,” he said.

Gala Nhạc Việt 2025 will be released on YouTube on January 15 and Hồ Chí Minh Television on January 28. — VNS

Related Stories

Life & Style

Vietnamese in Laos celebrate Lunar New Year

The General Association of Vietnamese People (GAVP) in Laos hosted a programme to celebrate Tết (Lunar New Year Festival) 2025 in Vientiane on January 13 evening, gathering representatives from its member oganisations in Lao localities.

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Exhibition highlights CPV’s historical milestones

More than 150 documents, items, and photos will be on display at the Vietnam National Museum of History in an exhibition celebrating the 95th anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) (February 3, 1930 - 2025) and toward the upcoming 14th National Party Congress.
Life & Style

Cuteness overload

Get ready for a cuteness overload! Here are the latest editions to Saigon Zoo and Botanical Gardens in HCM City and they are already causing a real fuss! They are four capybaras, a friendly and gentle animal that comes from South America. Why not pay them a visit?

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom