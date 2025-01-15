Music programme celebrates Lunar New Year

HCM CITY — A special TV music programme will be launched in HCM City to celebrate Tết (Lunar New Year holiday), which begins on January 29.

The show, Gala Nhạc Việt 2025 (Vietnamese Music Gala 2025), features more than 50 artists in music, dance and theatre from HCM City and southern provinces.

Pop star Noo Phước Thịnh will perform his latest song, Khổ Quá Thì Về Mẹ Nuôi (Come to Mom When You Are Weary), a production by young musician Trương Đan Huy of HCM City.

The song’s lyrics combine Vietnamese folk music and pop with dance.

Thịnh and his producer, musician Huy, worked on composing in studio to perfect their music.

“Through our music, we want to bring joy, happiness and luck to Vietnamese people at home and abroad in the traditional Tết holiday,” said 25-year-old Huy.

Khổ Quá Thì Về Mẹ Nuôi attracted more than 180,000 views on YouTube after only four minutes of its release on January 10.

Other highlighted singers include Erik, Hòa Minzy and Đức Phúc. Pop star Hồ Ngọc Hà is also featured.

They sing in praise of spring, love and youth. Famous songs about Tết and traditional culture and lifestyle are also included.

Theatrical performances are staged by well-known artists Trấn Thành and Lâm Vỹ Dạ.

“With the theme Tết Là Nguồn Cội (Tết is Our Heritage), our show Gala Nhạc Việt 2025 highlights Vietnamese culture and lifestyle. Our artists hope to send best wishes to all families and people during Lunar New Year,” said comic artist, and theatre and film producer Trấn Thành of HCM City.

Thành has 15 years in the industry. He has performed in several hundred videos, MVs, TV shows and films produced by leading film-makers, radio and TV stations.

Thành as an investor spent a lot on producing Gala Nhạc Việt 2025 because he wants to offer “a special gift to my fans in Tết,” he said.

Gala Nhạc Việt 2025 will be released on YouTube on January 15 and Hồ Chí Minh Television on January 28. — VNS