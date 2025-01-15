Politics & Law
Vietnamese in Laos celebrate Lunar New Year

January 15, 2025 - 11:23
The General Association of Vietnamese People (GAVP) in Laos hosted a programme to celebrate Tết (Lunar New Year Festival) 2025 in Vientiane on January 13 evening, gathering representatives from its member oganisations in Lao localities.
Lion dancing at the programme. — VNA/VNS Photo

VIENTIANE — The General Association of Vietnamese People (GAVP) in Laos hosted a programme to celebrate Tết (Lunar New Year Festival) 2025 in Vientiane on January 13 evening, gathering representatives from its member oganisations in Lao localities.

Addressing the event, GAVP Chairman Nguyễn Văn Hùng highlighted the significance of the event, saying that it contributes to strengthening solidarity within the Vietnamese community, and preserving and promoting the traditional culture of Vietnamese people in Laos.

According to Hùng, the general association’s chapters have actively organised activities to strengthen solidarity and connection within the community; and joined initiatives launched by the Central Committee of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) and the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos, such as programmes to support poor people and those affected by storms and floods.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyễn Minh Tâm said the Party and State of Vietnam have always regarded the overseas Vietnamese (OV) community as an integral component of the homeland.

He appreciated the community for its solidarity and efforts to maintain strong ties to their homeland, saying that the community serves as a bridge promoting the solidarity and friendship between the two nations.

In addition to making significant contributions to Laos’ socio-economic development, many OVs also play an active role in people-to-people diplomacy, contributing to preserving and promoting the values of Vietnamese culture and building Việt Nam's image in the Southeast Asian nation, he stated.

The diplomat expressed his hope that the Vietnamese community in Laos will continue to maintain solidarity, strictly abide by the host country’s laws, and make more meaningful activities and collective efforts to build a united, compassionate, strong, and successful Vietnamese community in Laos, thus further bolstering the Việt Nam-Laos special relations. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam-Laos

