Vietnamese students in France promote cultural values through Tết celebration

PARIS — Vietnamese students in Rennes, France, celebrated Tết (Lunar New Year holiday) with a recent vibrant cultural event.

Hosted by the Vietnamese Youth and Student Association in Rennes (SVRen), the programme marked the beginning of a series of activities for the Vietnamese community in France to welcome the new year.

The event featured traditional songs and dances performed by the young Vietnamese, uniting the audience in a celebration of the country’s cultural heritage from all three regions.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Đinh Toàn Thắng praised SVRen's initiative to organise the programme, which kicked off the Vietnamese community's celebrations of Tết across France. He highlighted the event’s role in showcasing the beauty of Vietnamese traditions, especially the spirit of family reunion during Tết.

The ambassador emphasised that the participation of Vietnamese youth, expatriates, sponsors, and French friends greatly encouraged the organisers. He asked SVRen to continue leveraging its dynamism to strengthen connections within the community and ties with French and international audiences through similar cultural events.

Thắng also highlighted milestones of Việt Nam as well as the Việt Nam - France relations in 2024 such as a state visit by Party General Secretary and then State President Tô Lâm to the European country in October, which helped enhance the countries' comprehensive strategic partnership.

SVRen President Nguyễn Mạnh Huân shared that the event has been held annually for 20 years to create a warm and communal atmosphere reminiscent of Tết in the homeland.

This year's event gathered about 200 participants, including students and others of the Vietnamese community, along with international friends. Activities included cooking traditional dishes, music performances, and folk games.

Students expressed how such gatherings alleviate homesickness, allowing them to embrace Vietnamese traditions while living abroad. They wished for good health, happiness, and prosperity for their families in the coming year, with hopes of celebrating future Tết in Việt Nam.

Founded in 2004, SVRen connects Vietnamese youth in Rennes, offering support to new arrivals, strengthen the Vietnamese community, organise cultural and charitable activities, and introduce the country’s cultural heritage. — VNA/VNS