Bilingual book on Vietnamese women's ethnic costumes

HÀ NỘI — Costumes of women from 35 ethnic groups of Việt Nam are showcased in a bilingual book published by the National Political Publishing House in collaboration with the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs.

The book, entitled Du Khảo: Rực Rỡ Sắc Màu Trang Phục Phụ Nữ Các Dân Tộc Việt Nam (A Brilliant Visual Journal: Vietnamese Women’s Ethnic Costumes), is the result of a 99-day journey through the country by author, Nguyễn Bông Mai, aimed at exploring the culture, life and people, especially the unique traits of each ethnic group through their costumes and inspiring stories.

During this journey, Mai researched and documented 55 unique outfits with nearly 1,000 details from encounters with the people of 35 ethnic groups, unveiling stories about culture, history and traditions.

The costumes have been illustrated and redesigned by a group of young illustrators who take readers into a vibrant space filled with the colourful attire of the Hmong, Kháng, Dao, Tày, Nùng, Thái, and others. The book is presented both in Vietnamese and English.

Mai said she aimed to preserve valuable materials for herself and for those interested in Vietnamese culture.

She said: "The book compiles images of the traditional costumes of women from 35 ethnic minorities across the country. This is not a cultural research document like those created by previous generations.

"However, I hope it will serve as a reference to verify what remains of ethnic clothing amidst a century of industrialisation and modernisation. This is also my small contribution to the journey of cultural preservation."

Mai once said that the book is not only meant for her but also for the women she has encountered throughout her journey, with the hope of inspiring them to break free from societal prejudices and personal limitations to 'dare to live a brilliant life'.

Artist Lê Thiết Cương noted that the book features harmonious and modern graphic design, illustrations, and imagery.

For each ethnic group, the author recalled encounters and conversations to introduce that group, covering aspects such as geographical location, residence, language and key garments like shirts, skirts, pants, scarves, belts and accessories.

This is followed by descriptions of the weaving, embroidery, dyeing, printing, and beadwork techniques, concluding with the significance of the patterns and their origins.

“The book not only discusses clothing but also portrays the cultural identity of each ethnic group. The costumes embody tradition, history, anthropology, art, customs, temperament, and lifestyle—all contributing to a vibrant tapestry of colours,” Cương said.

According to Deputy Director and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the National Political Publishing House, Võ Văn Bé, each costume presented in the book is a work of art, harmonising elements such as form, craftsmanship, colour, and folk knowledge.

It can further include stories about culture, history, and art, representing the essence and refinement of ethnic cultures, he added.

To reach more readers, the publisher has also launched its online version at https://sachquocgia.vn/.

Singer, director, and journalist Bông Mai, born in 1977, was once known as a former member of the famous girl band Con Gái (Girls). She used to work for Vietnam National Television. — VNS