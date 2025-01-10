Pop idols win Mai Vàng Awards

HCM CITY— Two pop singers were honoured on Wednesday at the 30th annual Mai Vàng (Golden Apricod) Awards ceremony at the HCM City Opera House.

The Mai Vàng Awards for Best Male Singer and Best Female Singer of the year 2024 were presented to Soobin Hoàng Sơn of Hà Nội and Trang Pháp of HCM City, respectively.

Sơn was also honoured for the year’s Best Music Video.

His MV, Giá Như (If Only), released in March, has attracted more than 14 million views with 7,440 comments on YouTube. The work features pop music with romantic lyrics about love.

Singer, songwriter and mixer Pháp released her new album called Good Girl last year to celebrate her ten-year career. Her MV’s theme song, Gửi Chồng Tương Lai (To My Future Husband), features her views on women and feminism. The MV has attracted 2.9 million views after two months of its release in November.

Trang wrote and composed her own songs.

Both singers and their prizes show that pop music still dominates the industry, even though young rappers have become more popular.

“I’m happy that my efforts have gained the love of my fans. My prize at the Mai Vàng Awards is motivation for me to develop my career,” said 35-year-old Pháp, who began her career with a lead role in a TV series on Việt Nam Television.

Mai Vàng Awards were also presented to 12 talented artists in film, music and theatre.

Võ Minh Lâm and Tú Sương brought home awards for favourite theatre actor and actress.

Lâm, 34, is a talented actor from the HCM City-based traditional art troupe Trần Hữu Trang Cải Lương (reformed opera) Theatre.

He began his career in 2006 when he was at school. He has received several top prizes at national cải lương contests and festivals, including Mai Vàng Awards in 2010, 2018, 2019 and 2021.

“I have no words to describe my feelings when taking home my fifth Mai Vàng Award 2024,” said Lâm.

Meritorious Artist Sương has worked on two new projects to promote cải lương, a typical theatrical genre in the South, among young people.

Her projects began last year and offer cải lương shows on Vietnamese history and culture staged by the State-owned Trần Hữu Trang Cải Lương Theatre and private Đại Việt Cải Lương Stage - both leading traditional art troupes in the South.

With her strong, sweet voice and rapid improvement in performing skills, Sương is a bright star in cải lương. She has performed in several hundred cải lương plays, music videos and TV shows.

“I am devoted to keeping cải lương, a 100-year-old traditional art genre of the South, alive among young people,” said Sương.

The Mai Vàng Award for favourite film was given to Đào, Phở và Piano (Peach Blossom, Phở and Piano), a production by prize-winning director Phi Tiến Sơn of Film 1 Joint Stock Company.

The film features a love story of a young Hanoian couple on the last day, February 17, 1947, of the 60-day-and-night battle to defend the capital city from French reoccupation.

It stars young actors Doãn Quốc Đam and Thùy Linh.

It won the Silver Lotus Award at the 23rd Việt Nam Film Festival held in Đà Lạt in 2023.

The work earned VNĐ16 billion ($640,000) in ticket sales after five weeks in early 2024, becoming the first blockbuster produced by a State-owned studio in the last ten years.

The Mai Vàng Awards were first organised in 1995 and have become popular among millions of people and readers of the newspaper Người Lao Động.

Millions of people across the country voted for the year 2024’s winners of music, fashion, theatre, movies and TV programmes via the website nld.com.vn and maivang.nld.com.vn.— VNS