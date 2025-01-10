The self-biting dragon: Việt Nam's mysterious temple sculpture

In Bắc Ninh Province, a unique half-snake, half-dragon sculpture has captivated historians and locals alike. The sculpture relates to Royal Tutor Lê Văn Thịnh – Việt Nam’s first Confucian valedictorian, who was wrongly accused of plotting to kill the king. As the year of Snake approaches, discover the secret message contained behind this rare national treasure.