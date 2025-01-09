New Mekong Delta flower, ornamental plant festival opens

BẾN TRE — The first ever Chợ Lách Flower and Ornamental Plant Festival opened on January 8 until January 12 in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Bến Tre with a series of cultural and entertainment activities.

With the theme "Colours of Chợ Lách," the five-day festival is taking place at the Chợ Lách Cultural and Tourism Village.

The highlight is a 15km street lined with flowers and ornamental plants created by local farmers and bonsai artists, which was officially recognised as the longest of its kind in the country by Guinness Việt Nam.

The 2023 Miss Eco International Nguyễn Thanh Hà is the festival’s ambassador.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyễn Thị Bé Mười, vice chairwoman of the province’s People's Committee, said the festival is held to celebrate "Traditional Day of Bến Tre Province" on January 17.

She highly appreciated the joint efforts of the local authorities and people to create the longest street lined with flowers and ornamental plants.

She asked local authorities to proactively and closely coordinate to accelerate the successful implementation of the project of developing the Chợ Lách Cultural and Tourism Village, which was selected by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to become a tourism village model in the delta.

Phạm Anh Linh, chairman of the Chợ Lách People's Committee, said the district is known as the kingdom of seedlings, flowers and ornamental plants in the delta.

It has a big advantage in developing tourism products, especially garden tourism associated with the green and sustainable economy.

It has more than 6,000 households growing flowers and ornamental plants. Of these, there are 2,500 members of the Ornamental Plants Association with about 700 artisans.

"The festival aims to honour local flowers and ornamental plants and help develop a garden economy," he said.

The festival features more than 100 booths showcasing seedlings, flowers, ornamental plants, relevant services, models of agricultural and rural tourism, traditional craft villages, handicrafts, and technology solutions applied to digital transformation and developing Chợ Lách's green agricultural economy.

It is also a meeting place for a community of smart and innovative garden farmers.

There are cultural spaces for trade promotion through e-commerce and livestreams, traditional cockfighting, ornamental plants and bonsai, đờn ca tài tử (southern folk music); garden tourism, cuisine, folk games, and typical OCOP and start-up products.

Visitors can experience hands-on how to make flower pots and bonsai, and produce seedlings, enjoy garden cuisine and traditional cockfighting, and a fashion show of áo bà ba (traditional dress of southern women) made from banana fibre.

The festival’s organising committee expects to welcome about 20,000 visitors. — VNS