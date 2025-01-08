Fireworks festival to draw trippers in two-month schedule  

Fireworks festival to delight visitors

ĐÀ NẴNG – The central city will host the largest and longest firework performance, Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival (DIFF), in its sixteen year history, with six nights of spectacular displays, over two months of competition, with the participation of ten teams.

Director Sun Group’s central region, Huỳnh Nam Thắng stressed that the fireworks will be even more of a brilliant event than previously, boosting Đà Nẵng’s tourism and firmly cementing its place as the leading events and festival destination in Asia.

Thắng said it will be the fifth consecutive year since Sun Group was assigned to organise the festival, creating a unique tourism attraction in the central hub.

“The festival attracted 1.5 million visitors in a month-long performance with total revenue of VNĐ16 trillion (US$640 million) in accommodation and tourism service value in 2024, marking a 30 per cent year-on-year growth and a 42 per cent share of the city’s overall tourism revenue,” Thắng said.

“We urge the city to build a plan on the development of the festival-based tourism ecological system for global brand attraction in terms of a world top destination of events and entertainment,” he said.

The director emphasised that a mega stage should be built to host all the marvellous fireworks, arts and musical performances and it should be available year round.

DIFF 2025 will see two teams from Việt Nam competing along with line ups from Finland, Poland, Canada, China, Portugal, the UK, Italy and a new team from Korea. The competition is scheduled at the Hàn River banks stage from May 31 to July 12.

Việt Nam 1 will meet the defending champions Finland in the opening ceremony on May 31, while Việt Nam 2 will take Poland in the second night on June 7.

The festival, entitled: Đà Nẵng – The new Rising Era – will be a favoured rendezvous for international visitors and a launch pad to explore the performances and culture of the city in central Việt Nam.

Vice chairman of the city’s people’s committee, Nguyễn Thị Anh Thi said DIFF has helped put the city on the map for tourism products and its legacy will continue.

Thi said the fireworks festival is now a famous brand, boosting tourism, highlighting the culture, landscape, people of Đà Nẵng as a friendly and peaceful destination – a top destination all across Asia.

The coastal hub is special in its unique role as the only city in Việt Nam to successfully host the International Fireworks Festival, which is now a firm family favourite.

According to a report from the city’s tourism department, DIFF consistently triggers a surge in accommodation demand, with hotels and resorts reaching full capacity at rates between 75 per cent and 90 per cent. Visitor numbers typically increase between 30 per cent and 40 per cent.

Bà Nà Hills Mountain Resort – which alone attracts 60 per cent of the city's total annual visitors - will be alive with street art performances during DIFF 2025, along with holding a craft beer festival and carnival. VNS