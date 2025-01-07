Politics & Law
Hà Nội to host heartwarming Tết celebration for the less fortunate

January 07, 2025 - 17:11
The Vietnam Ethnic Culture and Tourism Village in Hà Nội's outlying Sơn Tây township will host a special Lunar New Year (Tết) celebration for the less fortunate on January 19, its management board announced.
A bánh chưng making event in the Việt Nam Ethnic Culture and Tourism Village. Photo Việt NamEthnic Culture and Tourism Village

HÀ NỘI – The Việt Nam Ethnic Culture and Tourism Village in Hà Nội's outlying Sơn Tây township will host a special Lunar New Year (Tết) celebration for the less fortunate on January 19, its management board announced.

At the heart of the celebration will be the erection of a Nêu tree - a bamboo pole adorned with symbolic items in the courtyard. This ancient ritual is believed to ward off bad luck from the past year and usher in peace and prosperity for the new year.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, a bánh chưng (square glutinous rice cake) making event will take place at the Bà Nà ethnic village's courtyard.

This communal activity is expected to draw around 200 participants, transforming a culinary tradition into a meaningful fundraising effort. The goal is to raise funds from organisations, individuals, and the broader Vietnamese community to support those in need.

The event's generosity will extend further with the distribution of 660 gift packages, each valued between VNĐ1 to 2 million (US$39 - 79), for the disadvantaged and policy beneficiaries in Thanh Hóa and Tuyên Quang provinces; various parts of Hà Nội, including Sơn Tây township, Thạch Thất and Ba Vì districts; victims of Agent Orange/dioxin in Sơn Tây township; and those living in the Ethnic Culture and Tourism Village.

Directed by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, this event goes beyond charity.

It also aims to introduce the unique cultural traditions of Việt Nam's Tết to domestic and foreign visitors, foster the great national solidarity, and instill a sense of responsibility into younger generations to preserve and promote the nation’s cultural identity. VNA/VNS

