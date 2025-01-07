Indian Film Festival in Hà Nội offers free screenings of famous Bollywood films

HÀ NỘI -- The Embassy of India in Hà Nội is hosting an Indian Film Festival in Hà Nội, featuring famous Bollywood films with Vietnamese subtitles, representing different genres.

Dangal (the Wrestling Competition) is based on the life of amateur wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trained his two daughters, Geeta and Babita, to become world-class wrestlers. The film breaks away from traditional Indian cinema norms and gender stereotypes to tell a heartfelt and deeply inspiring story.

Dangal was the first Indian film to exceed US$300 million in global box office takings, featuring Aamir Khan, the Bollywood icon who gained worldwide recognition with PK and Three Idiots.

English Vinglish is a touching tale about the journey of a housewife who discovers herself while learning English and regains her confidence.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (Life Will Never Come Again) is about a transformative trip taken by a group of old friends after years of separation, exploring themes of friendship, personal growth and how to live life to the fullest.

Audiences can register for free movie tickets for the Indian Film Festival in Hà Nội via this link. The film festival takes place at the National Cinema Centre, 87 Láng Hạ Street, Hà Nội until January 11.

For more details, you can contact the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Embassy of India in Hanoi at the phone number 024 3633 2083 or visit their Facebook page. -- OVN

Showtimes:- Dangal: 7pm on January 11- English Vinglish: 7pm on January 9- Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: 7pm on January 10