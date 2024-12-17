Việt Nam and India strengthen people-to-people ties

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and India should share ideas and proposals to deepen the relationship between the two nations, particularly in the area of people-to-people exchanges in the future.

Phan Anh Sơn, Chairman of the Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations, made the statement at a Việt Nam-India friendship talk on Monday in Hà Nội.

At the event, Sơn provided an update on the current situation in Việt Nam and the ongoing friendly cooperation between the two countries.

He warmly welcomed the Indian delegation to Việt Nam for the 12th Việt Nam-India People's Friendship Festival and informed the Indian delegates about the developments in Việt Nam, particularly its achievements in economic and social growth in recent years.

Sơn also emphasised the close cooperation between the Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations and the All India Peace and Solidarity Organisation (AIPSO) in organising key events, including the rotating people’s friendship festivals held alternately in both countries.

He said that the talk within the framework of the festival served as a valuable opportunity for both sides to exchange views, share information and discuss the development of both nations.

The event not only strengthened the friendship but also fostered mutual understanding between the people of Việt Nam and India.

Long and rich relationship

Also at the event, a representative from the Cần Thơ City Union of Friendship Organisations said Việt Nam and India shared a long and rich historical relationship, one that was nurtured by President Hồ Chí Minh and former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru -- two great leaders of the two nations.

The relationship had grown stronger over the past time.

“We continue to recall the words of President Hồ Chí Minh, who described the Việt Nam-India relationship as brotherly,” he said.

For more than 50 years, India had been one of Việt Nam’s most trusted partners, consistently supporting Việt Nam's development path and policies in regional and international forums.

The Việt Nam-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership was built on a solid foundation of traditional friendship and had grown stronger over the past time.

“Today, the relationship is thriving in many areas and is at its most promising stage,” he said.

In recent years, Cần Thơ City had been a recipient of numerous cooperation programmes and support from India, particularly in agriculture and information technology.

That included scientific research collaborations, the establishment of the Mekong Delta Rice Institute and the training of high-level human resources for various institutes, centres and universities.

Notably, more than 300 Indian students are currently studying agriculture and medicine at Cần Thơ University and Cần Thơ University of Medicine and Pharmacy.

Further cooperation

Expressing delight at leading the Indian people’s delegation to Việt Nam for the 12th Việt Nam-India People’s Friendship Festival, Harchand Singh, Secretary-General of AIPSO, emphasised the support and solidarity of the Indian people for Việt Nam during its struggle for national liberation and reunification, as well as in the nation-building and development efforts today.

In light of the positive development of Việt Nam-India relations, he said that cultural and artistic exchanges during the festival played an essential role in further strengthening the traditional friendship between the two peoples.

"I hope the festival will further sustain and enrich our relations and understanding," he said.

The two countries had common interests, as developing nations, with great potential for trade and tourism.

He highlighted the direct flights between Việt Nam and India, which facilitated people-to-people exchanges, with many flights bringing thousands of people to and from both countries.

That was a great encouragement for the development of tourism, business and trade between the two nations, he added.

The two countries had high potential to further build the relations and contribute significantly to peace, justice, and the development of the two peoples, ensuring a better life for all.

The Việt Nam-India People’s Friendship Festival has been held annually since 2007, rotating between the two countries.

It provides an opportunity for the people of both nations to reflect on the historical milestones of their long-standing friendship, engage in cultural exchanges and discuss ways to further enhance cooperation in economic, social and people-to-people exchanges.— VNS