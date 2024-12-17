Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam to showcase military might at Int'l Defence Expo

December 17, 2024 - 08:00
The Việt Nam International Defence Expo 2024 is a major event, held in conjunction with the 80th anniversary of the Việt Nam People's Army and the 35th anniversary of the Whole People's Defence Day.
The exhibition area has a total area of over 100,000 square meters. — Photo baotintuc.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam International Defence Expo 2024, set to open on Thursday (December 19) in Hà Nội, promises to be a landmark event, showcasing Việt Nam's growing role in the global defence community.

A key highlight of the expo is the aerial display by the Việt Nam People's Air Force, symbolising military strength and advancement.

Under the Ministry of National Defence's direction, the Air Defence – Air Force Service and Division 371 have prepared a programme featuring 18 aircraft, nine Su-30MK2 fighters and nine armed helicopters.

Units from Air Divisions 370, 371, and 372 have joined forces, mobilising 14 primary aircraft and four reserves.

Colonel Nguyễn Như Khoát, Political Commissar of Division 371, said that the air show will feature a thrilling display of aerial prowess by four Su-30MK2 jets.

Their daring low-altitude manoeuvres, including afterburner climbs and vertical spirals, will showcase the high level of skill and training of Vietnamese pilots.

On the ground, Việt Nam’s elite Commando Forces will demonstrate their martial arts and combat skills in a dynamic display. Over 2,000 soldiers, including those from the Commando Officer Training School and Special Commando Brigades 113 and 1, will showcase their renowned bold and flexible fighting style.

The opening ceremony will showcase Việt Nam’s military prowess through five segments, including a dynamic display of martial arts and traditional combat techniques. This spectacular performance, featuring drum battles, flag formations and synchronised martial arts, will highlight the ingenuity and resilience of the Vietnamese military.

The Việt Nam International Defence Expo 2024 is a major event, held in conjunction with the 80th anniversary of the Việt Nam People's Army and the 35th anniversary of the National All-People's Defence Day.

Colonel Tạ Hồng Quang, Political Commissar of the Commando Force, said that the exhibition aims to convey the message of national unity and the heroic spirit of the Việt Nam People's Army to both domestic and international audiences.

From the morning of December 20, the exhibition will be open to professional visitors. Then, starting from 9:00 a.m. on December 21, the public will be able to visit the exhibition.— VNS

