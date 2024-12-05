Việt Nam Int'l Defence Expo 2024 to showcase advanced military equipment

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Defence International Expo 2024, scheduled to take place from December 19 to 22 at Gia Lâm Airport in Hà Nội, will feature 68 types of military equipment currently in service with the Việt Nam People’s Army.

Organised by the Ministry of National Defence, the exhibition will span an area of 10,530 square metres, showcasing an increase of 19 types of equipment compared to the 2022 event.

This year’s exhibition will also display 468 domestically produced defence, logistics, and technical products, marking an increase of 155 items compared to 2022.

Notably, the 2024 event will introduce innovative display technologies, including 3D mapping, virtual reality (VR) and interactive digital models. Highlights include VR simulations of key historical campaigns such as the Điện Biên Phủ Campaign and the Hồ Chí Minh Campaign, with detailed reenactments of pivotal moments like the battle on Mường Thanh Field, bombings at Tân Sơn Nhất Airport, and the tanks numbered 843 and 390 entering the Independence Palace in HCM City.

A virtual exhibition space will also allow visitors to interact with 3D-digitised versions of featured products.

As of November 23, international partners from the United States, Russia, and Italy have registered to showcase their military equipment in the outdoor display area. The US will exhibit a C-130 aircraft, two A-10 aircraft, a Stryker armored vehicle, and an M777 howitzer over an area of 3,000 square metres.

Russia will present anti-tank missile systems, BMP-3M infantry fighting vehicles, and RB-504P-E counter-UAV systems on 200 square metres. Italy will showcase a training aircraft on 100 square metres.

The indoor exhibition area has confirmed participation from over 140 companies from 28 countries, significantly exceeding expectations with 208 additional booths compared to 2022.

According to Major General Lê Quang Tuyến, the exhibition will showcase superior weaponry and technical equipment produced by Việt Nam’s defence industry compared to the previous event. With a diverse range of advanced equipment, the exhibition is expected to attract significant interest from partners and visitors alike.

As of November 28, 56 international delegations from 36 countries had registered to attend.

Preparations have been actively underway, with military and non-military units rehearsing for the opening ceremony.

Border Guard canine units, under the guidance of trainers, have practised tasks such as obstacle navigation, scent detection, and apprehension of criminal suspects. The Border Guard Training School 24 has also conducted rehearsals for military dog performances, including basic discipline, obstacle courses, reflexive protection manoeuvers, and physical conditioning under simulated environmental conditions.

Alongside the exhibition, there will be bilateral meetings, cultural performances, and a special ASEAN military band exchange programme.

The event will also host thematic seminars on topics such as "High-Tech Weapons and Equipment; Unmanned Systems in Current and Future Military Operations" and "Defence Industry Cooperation Between Việt Nam and Other Nations," with discussions featuring partnerships between Việt Nam and countries like the United Kingdom, the US, Russia, Japan, South Korea, and India.

At the seminar on high-tech weapons and unmanned systems, participants will explore reconnaissance and detection methods for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and trends in the development of soft-kill countermeasures. Discussions will also focus on current and future technologies for unmanned systems, with presentations from leading defence companies. — VNS