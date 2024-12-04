State leader meets voters in Thanh Hoá

THANH HOÁ — State President Lương Cường led a National Assembly (NA) deputy delegation of Thanh Hoá Province to a meeting with voters in Thường Xuân District of the central region to inform them of the outcomes of the eighth session of the 15th legislature and listen to their opinions and aspirations.

Local voters hailed the close and effective coordination among the NA, the Government and relevant agencies in legislative activities.

They expressed their trust and high valuation of the drastic, creative and effective leadership, direction and management of the local Party committees and authorities. They also praised the strong, unified involvement of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, various sectors, organisations, businesses and the people, all contributing to the important achievements in economic development, social welfare and national security in the district.

Thường Xuân, a mountainous and border district, has seen significant improvements in infrastructure, economic development, and local living conditions.

Voters proposed maintaining support policies for mountainous areas after they are lifted out of poverty or achieve new-style rural area status. They also called for stronger investment in transportation systems and social welfare policies, including the extension of monthly allowance for the disadvantaged and revisions to school fee support regulations.

Highlighting the country’s socio-economic achievements, President Cường noted that Việt Nam's economy is projected to grow by over 7 per cent in 2024, surpassing the goal set by the NA, with all 15 targets reached and surpassed, and all major balances ensured. The poverty rate has been brought down to under two per cent. The whole country is striving to remove temporary and dilapidated houses by its 80th founding anniversary.

Along with achievements in external relations, efforts have been made to streamline the political system and combat corruption, he said.

The State leader said that during the eighth session, many laws were amended to remove difficulties and bottlenecks hindering development.

The leader hailed Thanh Hoá's development in recent years, with GRDP growth expected to hit 11.72 per cent in 2024, ranking fourth among localities across the country, with guaranteed defence, security and social order.

Regarding Thường Xuân District, the State President commended the progress in local economic development and the improvement in people's livelihoods, noting that its poverty rate is expected to be reduced to 9.4 per cent in 2024. He urged local authorities to continue focusing on administrative reforms, boosting education and health care and promoting local strengths to ensure rapid development and stability.

At the meeting, the leader responded to the petitions raised by the voters, assuring them that NA deputies of Thanh Hoá will carefully consider and report these issues to the relevant authorities for further action.

During the visit, the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) and Military Bank (MB) also presented the district with VNĐ6 billion (US$236,160) to build 100 houses for families in need. — VNS