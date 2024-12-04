Apparatus restructuring difficult but essential: PM

HÀ NỘI — Rearranging the organisational apparatus is a difficult task but it is essential, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said at a Government conference on Wednesday.

During the review of the implementation of Resolution No 18-NQ/TW, a document issued by the Party Central Committee in 2017, the political system needs streamlining for greater efficiency.

Chính, who is also head of the government steering committee for reviewing the implementation of the resolution, urged ministers and heads of sectors to promote a strong sense of responsibility and implement the assigned tasks in a scientific manner, with a suitable and effective roadmap, using a systematic approach.

He noted that the organisational structure is currently cumbersome, with multiple bottlenecks, limited time resources, high expectations, heavy workloads and complex and sensitive scopes of work.

They were requested to integrate the restructuring of the organisational apparatus with the streamlining of staff, the improvement of personnel quality, and the selection of qualified officials, with the common interests placed first and foremost.

The Ministry of Home Affairs was required to develop a specific plan, providing guidance on the timelines, methods and approaches for ministries and sectors to implement changes, based on the plans of the Party Central Committee and the government’s steering committees to review the implementation of the resolution.

The Prime Minister also urged his deputies to proactively work with ministries and sectors under their management to implement and regularly monitor the progress of the work.

Ministries and sectors were required to thoroughly inform and motivate officials and staff members, ensure that their legal rights and interests are protected and develop appropriate policies and regulations.

At the same time, they must review legal documents to eliminate any gaps and devise plans to complete the organisational restructuring, enabling them to promptly begin the work. — VNA/VNS