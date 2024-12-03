Politics & Law
Vietnamese NA Chairman concludes official visit to Singapore

December 03, 2024 - 13:31
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn and his spouse Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nga, along with a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese legislature, on December 3 afternoon (local time) concluded their official visit to Singapore, and left the Southeast Asian nation for an official visit to Japan.
NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn and his spouse Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nga. VNA/VNS Photo

SINGAPORE — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn and his spouse Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nga, along with a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese legislature, on December 3 afternoon (local time) concluded their official visit to Singapore, and left the Southeast Asian nation for an official visit to Japan.

During his three-day trip to Singapore, the top Vietnamese legislator had meetings with Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, and held talks with Speaker of the Singaporean Parliament Seah Kian Peng.

At the meetings and talks, the two countries’ leaders affirmed that the Việt Nam-Singapore relationship has consecutively developed and achieved many important milestones in all areas. They agreed to continue their close cooperation, towards elevating the bilateral relations to a new height in the coming time.

With a strong foundation in economic cooperation, the two sides reaffirmed their commitments to further strengthen this important cooperation pillar by intensifying the information exchange and experience sharing in addressing new issues in socio-economic development; boosting investment based on the strengths of each country to create breakthroughs in emerging areas such as green logistics, data centre building, semiconductor chip manufacturing, clean energy, carbon credits, food security, and green finance.

To promote substantive cooperation between the two legislatures, Mẫn and Seah agreed on the need to effectively implement the cooperation agreement between the two legislative bodies, contributing to advancing the Việt Nam-Singapore Strategic Partnership to a new height.

They also emphasised the importance of increasing information and experience exchanges in reforming institutions and legal systems, ensuring macroeconomic stability, expanding foreign relations, and enhancing international integration.

The leaders also touched upon collaboration between parliamentary committees and agencies, as well as between lawmakers, including young and female legislators.

On this occasion, Mẫn urged Singapore to adopt policies that create favourable conditions for Vietnamese businesses, investors, and people living, working, and studying in the country.

The NA Chairman also received leaders of major Singaporean corporations investing in Việt Nam and met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representative of the Vietnamese community in the city-state.

Through such activities, his official visit was a success, further strengthening parliamentary cooperation and fostering the Việt Nam-Singapore Strategic Partnership. It also reinforced the friendly, effective, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries across all areas. — VNS

