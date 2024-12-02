PM orders greater efforts for Southeast’s double-digit growth

BÀ RỊA-VŨNG TÀU — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, who is also Chairman of the Coordinating Council for the Southeast Region, urged more solutions and stronger efforts to reach double-digit growth for the region in 2025 and beyond, while chairing the 5th meeting of the council in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province on Monday.

The meeting, themed "Southeast region's double-digit economic growth for 2025: Challenges, opportunities, and solutions", reviewed the socio-economic situation of the region in 2024, focusing on the implementation of regional driving projects; mechanisms and the mobilisation of investment resources for infrastructure construction and inter-regional transport connectivity projects; and the development of high-quality human resources in high-tech sectors. Solutions to challenges in implementing key programmes and projects were also put on the table.

PM Chính acknowledged and commended efforts and significant results of the entire region and its localities in recent times, saying those have importantly contributed to the country's achievements.

However, he also frankly pointed out limitations, including a slowing GRDP growth rate, underwhelming public investment disbursement, and the lack of sustainable industrial development, along with roadblocks to transportation infrastructure and shortcomings in logistics services.

He also noted that the implementation of the council's tasks remains sluggish with many projects yet to be carried out.

The Government leader requested the council, its members, and ministries, agencies, and localities in the region to continue to perfect institutions and remove bottlenecks to pave the way for development. He underlined the need to revitalise three traditional growth drivers —investment, export, and consumption while promoting new engines such as digital economy, green economy, circular economy, sharing economy, knowledge economy, and nighttime economy.

It is also necessary to concentrate on training high-quality human resources, particularly in emerging sectors; restructuring governance in a smarter fashion, using digital technologies; enhancing security and order management, and combating corruption and wastefulness; and researching and proposing mechanisms and policies to address challenges to development, he said.

He demanded greater efforts to speed up the implementation of key regional projects, including Ring Road No 4, the Cần Giờ International Container Transhipment Port, a flood-control project, and an international financial hub in Hồ Chí Minh City; and a free trade zone and an offshore wind power industrial centre in Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu.

He also asked relevant ministries and sectors to coordinate with localities to review and push ahead with the construction of regional connectivity projects, including one connecting Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport and Long Thành International Airport, to complete necessary procedures for the Bình Phước - Đắk Nông and HCM City - Tây Ninh expressway projects in the first quarter of 2025 to soon begin their construction, and consider the building of the HCM City - Biên Hoà railway linked with Thị Vải - Cái Mép and Cần Giờ ports.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is tasked with addressing land and environmental issues in a timely manner. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Science and Technology will handle matters related to developing hi-tech zones.

The PM requested council members to be more proactive in implementing tasks and solutions to strongly and effectively promote regional coordination activities, especially regional and inter-regional projects, focusing on resolving difficulties and obstacles to ensure projects are completed as scheduled. — VNS