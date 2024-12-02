External information work key to help the world understand Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Nguyễn Quế Lâm, deputy head of the Steering Committee for External Information Service, has engaged in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) regarding the committee’s upcoming 10th National External Information Service Awards, slated to be held at the Hà Nội Opera House on Tuesday evening.

Marking a decade of development this year, the contest is not only a traditional journalistic competition but also a forum for those who love and support Việt Nam to creatively share its image, values, and intellect with the world, Lâm said.

According to the official, this year’s edition received nearly 1,300 entries across 10 categories. Submissions were presented in a wide range of languages, including familiar ones like English, French, and Spanish, as well as new additions such as Arabic, Uzbek, and Sinhala.

He said the VNA continues to lead in contributions, submitting the highest number of entries in the printed and online foreign-language media categories. Notably, the news agency has secured two top prizes in these categories.

Lâm went on noting that despite positive achievements over the past decade, it is necessary for the awards to innovate further for better quality, making a more effective contribution to external communication and to the realisation of the Party’s strategic objectives.

The awards have so far motivated those involved in the work to produce creative, high-quality content, he said. Moving forward, requirements include improving content quality, reaching a broader international audience, and helping international friends understand and love Việt Nam more, accompany Việt Nam on its path to socialism, and support the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

Beyond traditional journalism, the official recommended using more modern and creative media formats, which are concise, diverse, and capable of telling compelling, emotional stories about Việt Nam. — VNS