NA Chairman meets with Vietnamese community in Singapore

SINGAPORE — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn and his spouse Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nga, along with a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese legislature, met with the staff members of Vietnamese representative agencies and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Singapore on Sunday evening, as part of their official visit to the country.

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Mai Phước Dũng, the 25,000-strong Vietnamese community always adheres to local laws and serves as a bridge between the two countries.

At the meeting, Assoc. Prof. Dr Vũ Minh Khương from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy of Singapore expressed his delight at Việt Nam's strong transformation in the new era. He strongly agreed on the need to urgently streamline the political system's organisational structure to ensure its operational effectiveness.

The expert also praised the NA leader’s speech on addressing institutional bottlenecks and barriers, laying the groundwork, and making comprehensive preparations for the country to enter the new era. He also valued the innovations of the legislature during its recent 8th session, particularly in law-making.

Representatives from Vietnamese associations and the community expressed their confidence and hope that under the sound leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), the country's development policies and orientations in the new era will soon be realised, creating groundbreaking advancements, propelling the nation toward rapid, strong progress in the near future.

NA Chairman Mẫn said that his visit aims to accelerate the process of upgrading Việt Nam-Singapore relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2025.

He noted that the cooperation between Việt Nam and Singapore has maintained its stable development momentum in recent years, saying economic and trade cooperation stands out as a highlight of the bilateral ties.

According to the NA leader, Singapore remains Việt Nam's fourth-largest trading partner within ASEAN. Singapore currently ranks second among the 145 countries and territories that invest in Việt Nam.

Notably, the 18 Việt Nam-Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIP) across 13 cities and provinces in Việt Nam are seen as a symbol of successful economic cooperation between the two countries.

Briefing the overseas Vietnamese on their homeland's socio-economic situation, the top legislator said the diplomatic work has been strengthened, and Việt Nam's position and reputation on the international stage have been elevated.

The NA Chairman lauded the role of the Vietnamese community in Singapore, which always stays united and looks towards the homeland, while promoting friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

He affirmed the Party's and State's consistent policy towards overseas Vietnamese, an inseparable part of the nation.

The leader noted that by implementing Conclusion No 12-KL/TW dated August 12, 2021 of the Politburo regarding overseas Vietnamese affairs in the new context, the NA and the Government are perfecting the legal framework, creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese abroad, including their second and third generations, to return home to live, work, and do business.

Commending the efforts of the ambassador and the embassy staff in overcoming difficulties to fulfil their assigned tasks, the chief legislator emphasised that the Party, State, and NA always support and create favourable conditions for Vietnamese representative offices abroad to operate effectively, contributing to national protection, construction, and development.

He urged them to make more contributions to consolidating and deepening the Việt Nam-Singapore Strategic Partnership, including cooperation between the two legislative bodies, towards upgrading the relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership in the future. — VNA/VNS