PM orders accelerating land-related state budget collection

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has signed an official dispatch, urging the acceleration of state budget collection, particularly from land-related sources, in the final month of 2024, aiming to achieve the highest possible state budget revenue, laying a strong foundation for successfully implementing socio-economic tasks for 2025 and the 2026-30 period.

According to the document dated November 30, the Ministry of Finance will coordinate with relevant forces to direct agencies to enhance revenue management measures and strictly control tax calculation, declaration and payment, ensuring that all tax revenues are correctly and fully collected according to legal regulations, thus preventing losses for the state budget.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) will work with relevant agencies to continue disseminating the Land Law in localities, closely monitor the implementation of the law nationwide, review difficulties and obstacles to the work, and report any issues beyond their jurisdiction.

The MoNRE will also urge localities to promptly issue documents detailing the implementation of the Land Law and develop and make public new land price lists to facilitate land auction and land allocation.

It is asked to strengthen inspection, examination, and handling of violations of state management agencies and land users in localities.

The Ministry of Construction is tasked with reviewing, urging, and guiding the removal of difficulties and obstacles to real estate projects, especially those with good liquidity and others on commercial and social housing, and new urban areas, towards boosting the real estate market, attracting many large investment projects, thus increasing revenues for the state budget.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Planning and Investment shall coordinate with relevant agencies to continue settling institutional obstacles; pushing ahead with the construction of important transport infrastructure projects, key national projects, and inter-regional connectivity projects and putting them into operation as scheduled.

The State Bank of Việt Nam will coordinate with relevant agencies to effectively implement Official Dispatch No 122/CĐ-TTg on strengthening credit management solutions in 2024.

It is responsible for directing commercial banks to continue cutting administrative procedures that are no longer suitable and creating favourable conditions for businesses in the real estate sector and homebuyers to access credit, towards promoting the market’s sustainable development and generating more revenues for the state budget.

Chairpersons of People's Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities are required to speed up both master and detailed planning, serving as the foundation for effectively, appropriately, and harmoniously implementing real estate projects.

Ministries, ministerial-level agencies, agencies under the Government, and localities must closely cooperate with relevant ministries and agencies, and the People's Committees of provinces and cities to effectively materialise the Government's directives and official dispatches on socio-economic development, state budget management, and developing a safe, healthy, and sustainable property market; and speed up the disbursement of public investment capital for infrastructure projects and those under their management.

Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Đức Phớc has been assigned to direct and supervise the implementation of this official dispatch, and report any issues emerging beyond his authority to the PM. — VNA/VNS