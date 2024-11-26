Top 10 largest corporate tax payers contribute over US$13 billion to State budget

HÀ NỘI — A list of companies that paid the most taxes from June 2023 to March 2024 has been released by the economics and finance news outlet cafef.vn.

According to the VNTAX 200 list for 2024, each of the top 10 leading corporate taxpayers contributed from VNĐ20 trillion (US$787 million) to the State budget and more.

The total taxes they paid were VNĐ333.6 trillion ($13.1 billion).

The list was compiled based on statistics of actual contributions of companies during the 12 months from June 30, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

The top 10 leading companies consist of five State-owned groups, three foreign direct investment (FDI) enterprises and two private companies.

PVN (PetroVietnam) paid the largest amount of tax of nearly VNĐ95 trillion ($3.7 billion), followed by Viettel (VNĐ37.8 trillion) and Petrolimex (VNĐ33.4 trillion). They are all State-owned companies.

Vingroup is the only private company in the top five tax contributors and they paid VNĐ30.9 trillion.

Three representatives from the FDI sector are Toyota Vietnam, along with two joint ventures in the oil and gas industry: Vietsovpetro and Nghi Son Refining and Petrochemical Company. — VNS