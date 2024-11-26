Northern Delta Int’l Agriculture Fair 2024 features nearly 300 booths

THÁI BÌNH — The Northern Delta International Agriculture Fair 2024 has recently been launched in Thái Bình City.

Themed "Rural Youth Compete in Business Excellence, Joining Hands to Build New Rural Areas", the event was jointly held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Central Committee of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union.

Lê Hoàng Tài, deputy director of the Trade Promotion Agency under the ministry, said the fair offers new opportunities for agricultural development by connecting agricultural products with advanced technologies from across Việt Nam.

It also serves as a platform for businesses, cooperatives, localities and trade promotion organisations to network, exchange experiences, and explore commercial and investment opportunities now that agriculture is facing new challenges.

Nguyễn Quang Hưng, permanent vice chairman of the provincial People's Committee and head of the fair's organising board, emphasised that over recent years, the province has implemented various measures to enhance investment attraction, trade promotion, and tourism development.

These efforts have significantly contributed to the province's socio-economic growth. So far this year, the province has maintained robust growth, achieving a GRDP increase of 7.32 per cent.

With its strengths in agricultural products, handicrafts, and traditional village industries, the province’s products are now available not only in traditional markets but also major commercial centres and supermarkets nationwide, and on international e-commerce platforms.

This year's fair features nearly 300 booths from over 100 domestic and international enterprises.

Running until November 30, the fair also hosts a series of events, including the National Rural Youth Festival, the 19th Lương Định Của Awards Ceremony, the Awards for the 2024 Rural Youth Startup Project Competition, and a supply-demand connection conference. — VNA/VNS