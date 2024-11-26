Tax authorities form task force to support e-commerce platforms

HÀ NỘI — Tax authorities are establishing a special task force to provide information and direct support to e-commerce platforms in implementing tax policies, following tax laws and fostering a transparent and fair business environment.

It will also proactively coordinate with relevant units to resolve challenges and create favourable conditions for business activities, according to Mai Sơn, Deputy Director of the General Department of Taxation (GDT).

The task force will promptly report any issues during implementation to the department's leadership for immediate resolution.

Under Decree 91/2022/NĐ-CP, e-commerce platforms are required to provide accurate and timely information about merchants, organisations and individuals conducting transactions to tax authorities.

This information aids in tax management and ensures transparency in the e-commerce market.

Since December 15, 2022, the GDT has run the E-commerce Information Portal to collect data from various platforms.

While substantial data has been gathered, analysis reveals inconsistencies, inaccuracies and incomplete records, posing challenges to tax management.

Over the past 10 months, taxes collected from organisations and individuals engaged in e-commerce activities amounted to VNĐ94.6 trillion (US$3.78 billion), a 17 per cent increase year-on-year, according to the GDT.

The E-commerce Information Portal has recorded data from 412 e-commerce platforms.

There are currently more than 191,000 organisations and individuals doing business on e-commerce platforms, with a total transaction value of nearly VNĐ72 trillion.

Furthermore, 116 foreign suppliers have registered and fulfilled their tax obligations via the portal, contributing VNĐ19.774 trillion to the state budget in the first 10 months of 2024.

The draft amendment to the Law on Tax Administration proposes that e-commerce platforms take responsibility for declaring and paying taxes on behalf of individual and household businesses operating on their platforms.

It aims to ensure fairness and transparency in online business practices. — VNS