SSI regains top spot for charter capital in securities industry

HÀ NỘI — SSI Securities Corporation has completed its recent rights issue, solidifying its position as the largest securities firm by charter capital.

SSI initially registered to offer 151 million shares to existing shareholders at a price of VNĐ15,000 (US$0.59) per share, with a ratio of 10 per cent (shareholders owning 100 shares were entitled to purchase 10 new shares).

By the subscription deadline on November 4, over 145.5 million shares were purchased, leaving approximately 5.3 million unsubscribed shares.

These remaining shares were offered to professional investors and key company executives. Eight eligible senior SSI executives acquired the entire unsubscribed portion at the same offering price of VNĐ15,000 per share.

By November 21, SSI had successfully distributed a total of 150.9 million shares, increasing its outstanding shares to over 1.96 million and boosting its charter capital to nearly VNĐ19.64 trillion.

This capital increase has allowed SSI to reclaim the top spot in charter capital, a position it briefly ceded to Techcom Securities (TCBS). On November 15, TCBS completed its own capital increase by distributing 1.743 billion shares to 73 shareholders, bringing its charter capital to more than VNĐ19.61 billion.

However, SSI's latest move has again placed it ahead in the sector.

Since 2019, SSI has executed a series of large-scale capital increases to maintain its leadership position.

From VNĐ5.1 trillion in January 2019, SSI’s charter capital has nearly quadrupled in fewer than six years, reflecting its aggressive growth strategy.

By the end of the third quarter, SSI reported total assets exceeding VNĐ65.3 trillion, with outstanding loans reaching nearly VNĐ19.5 trillion, a 30 per cent increase from the beginning of the year.

Currently, SSI shares are trading at VNDĐ24,500 per share on Monday, up 0.62 per cent over the last trading session. — VNS