Bắc Giang targets breakthrough economic growth and regional cooperation by 2025

BẮC GIANG — Bắc Giang is focusing on creating breakthroughs in regional and inter-regional economic development by 2025, said acting Chairman of People’s Committee of Bắc Giang Province, Mai Sơn.

The provincial government aims to boost economic growth and ensure long-term sustainability by restructuring the economy, focusing on the digital economy, green growth and the circular economy, while promoting emerging sectors like e-commerce to drive further development.

Bắc Giang aims to restructure its industry by attracting sustainable foreign direct investment (FDI) using the '1 no, 2 few, 3 high' model, which prioritises non-polluting, land-efficient, labour-saving and high-tech industries.

Additionally, the province will adopt the '5 readiness' approach – ensuring land availability, skilled labour, a better investment environment, investor support and effective pandemic management – to develop an industrial ecosystem model.

Sơn said the local government is actively supporting businesses, addressing issues and ensuring a steady electricity supply for production.

By 2025, Bắc Giang aims to fast-track industrial park development with modern infrastructure, attracting investment in manufacturing and processing while reducing reliance on assembly and outsourcing.

Along with industrial growth, the province is focusing on expanding its service sector, especially logistics, dry ports and tourism, leveraging its strategic location. The province plans to develop three large-scale tourist zones to boost regional tourism and attract both domestic and international visitors. It will also enhance tourism infrastructure and maintain four core tourism products to meet international standards.

Since the Politburo's Resolution No. 11-NQ/TW in February 2022, Bắc Giang has made significant progress, with its GDP growth reaching 13.1 per cent in 2023, the highest in the country and projections of 14.5 per cent in 2024. This impressive performance has been driven by a strong focus on inter-regional cooperation, particularly with neighbouring provinces.

By aligning its development with surrounding areas, Bắc Giang has unlocked its full potential, effectively tapping into resources and capabilities that support mutual growth and regional development.

Regional cooperation has been crucial to Bắc Giang's success and this focus is reflected in the province's long-term planning, including the 2021-2030 provincial plan with vision to 2050.

The province has strengthened partnerships with neighbouring areas like Quảng Ninh, Hải Dương, Bắc Ninh, Thái Nguyên and Lạng Sơn, and signed agreements with international partners such as South Korea's Chungcheongnam. These collaborations aim to address regional challenges and maximise shared strengths.

A critical infrastructure project that will further strengthen the province’s economic ties is the Đồng Việt Bridge, which is set to be completed by the end of 2024. With an investment of nearly VNĐ1.5 trillion ($59 million), the bridge will provide a vital link between Bắc Giang and Hải Dương, improving transportation and trade across the region.

Bắc Giang has made notable progress in infrastructure, with 14 approved industrial zones and six more in the planning phase. The Ngọc Lý Industrial Park is also preparing for development.

In the first nine months of 2024, four new and expanded zones – Phúc Sơn, Châu Minh-Bắc Lý- Hương Lâm, Việt-Hàn and Yên Lư – received approval, boosting the province's industrial capacity to 2,474.8 hectares. The occupancy rate is currently 63.97 per cent.

By the end of September 2024, Bắc Giang had attracted over US$1.7 billion in investments, placing it among the top 10 provinces for FDI in the country.

The industrial production index (IIP) rose by 27.69 per cent, with industrial output reaching nearly VNĐ500 trillion, a 28.5 per cent increase from the previous year.

Foreign-invested companies, especially in electronics and manufacturing, like Luxshare Vân Trung, Hana Micron and the Fukang Technology company, are experiencing strong growth, driving the province's economic development.

Bắc Giang is also supporting businesses like Blueway Vina, a Chinese-invested company in Vân Trung Industrial Park. By September 2024, its sales reached over $70 million, a 40 per cent increase.

Blueway Vina’s business director, Tăng Cầm Xuân, said: "During our operations in Bắc Giang, the business has received support with land, labour recruitment and assistance with administrative procedures from local authorities. In the future, we plan to lease more factories to expand our scale and hope to continue connecting with and recruiting skilled workers for the company." — VNS