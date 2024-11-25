NA tackles amendments to advertising law, supports Vietnam Airlines' recovery

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly, during its 8th session, will deliberate on amendments to the Law on Advertising and evaluate measures to support Vietnam Airlines' recovery from the challenges posed by COVID-19 in its Monday afternoon meeting. The session will open with plenary discussions on the proposed changes to the Law on Advertising, followed by a presentation from the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, who will address questions raised by deputies.

Later in the session, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance will present a recovery proposal for Vietnam Airlines, with the National Assembly's Economic Committee providing a verification report. Discussions will continue to explore the airline's recovery measures, with clarifications offered on any concerns raised. The Government’s proposal to address the challenges faced by Vietnam Airlines focuses on sustainable recovery and development, which the airline has emphasised as critical to its long-term competitiveness as the national carrier.

The proposed amendments to the Law on Advertising aim to align with Việt Nam’s cultural development policies, improve state management, and support businesses in the sector. These changes include stricter rules on advertising content, particularly for online and cross-border platforms, and new regulations for advertising influencers. Influencers will be required to disclose when content is promotional, ensure personal experience with endorsed products, and comply with tax and reporting obligations.

For print media, the amendments propose capping advertising space at 30 per cent for newspapers and 40 per cent for magazines, except for publications specialising in advertising. The law also mandates a clear distinction between advertisements and editorial content. On television, the amendments suggest increasing advertising time for subscription-based channels and during feature films, with promotional content required to include official information via subtitles or animations.

If enacted, these changes are expected to strengthen regulatory oversight, enhance transparency, and promote sustainable growth in Việt Nam’s advertising industry. VNS