Emirates to recruit pilots in Hà Nội and HCM City

HCM CITY — Emirates is accelerating its recruitment efforts in Việt Nam to meet the surge in customer demand. The airline will host pilot recruitment roadshows in Hà Nội and HCM City, seeking experienced commercial pilots to join its expanding team.

The upcoming roadshows will take place in Hà Nội at the Hilton Garden Inn Hanoi on November 29 at 7 pm and November 30 at 10 am. In HCM City they will be held at Pullman Saigon Centre on December 1 at 7 pm, December 2 at 10 am and 5 pm. Pilots are required to attend only one of the sessions.

At the session, prospective Emirates pilots can learn more about the airline’s recruitment process, opportunities, training programmes, career trajectories and benefits. They will also have the chance to speak to current Emirates pilots. Interested pilots based in the northern region can register for the Hanoi roadshow via this link, while those in the South can register for the HCM City roadshow via this link.

Emirates’ Country Manager in Vietnam Majid Al Falasi said: “Việt Nam is a fast-growing market with rising demand for international travel, and Emirates is committed to supporting this growth by recruiting skilled pilots. With Emirates, they’ll enjoy a rewarding career, flying on one of the world’s most modern fleets, along with comprehensive training, and extensive benefits. We look forward to welcoming Việt Nam’s top aviation talent as we expand operations in this dynamic market.”

Headquartered in Dubai, Emirates operates a modern fleet of over 260 aircraft, serving more than 148 destinations across six continents. The airline operates daily flights from Hà Nội and HCM City to Dubai. — VNS