SABECO honoured as one of Việt Nam's Top 100 Best Places to Work in 2024

HÀ NỘI — Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (SABECO) has solidified its reputation by once again being named to the prestigious list of Việt Nam’s Top 100 Best Places to Work in 2024, as announced by Anphabe.

This recognition highlights the company's ongoing commitment to fostering an attractive and sustainable work environment.

SABECO has earned high praise for numerous attributes, including a safe working environment, a respected brand, high-quality products, excellent employee benefits, and competitive salaries. These factors have helped SABECO gain the loyalty of its employees, making it a top choice for talent in the food and beverage (F&B) industry.

Anphabe’s survey, which involved more than 65,000 employees across over 700 large and medium-sized companies from 18 industries, confirms SABECO as one of the most recognised brands in the sector. With more than 95 per cent of industry professionals familiar with the company, SABECO is well-positioned to attract and retain top talent.

SABECO’s strategy goes beyond business growth; it places people at the heart of its development efforts. The company has introduced several initiatives to safeguard employees' rights and foster personal development. Accordingly, all SABECO employees receive insurance benefits as mandated by law, including social insurance, health insurance, and 24-hour accident coverage. The company also organises activities to support mental well-being, such as annual retreats and holiday and birthday gifts.

SABECO is dedicated to continuous training and professional growth. In 2023, the company logged an impressive 14,611 training hours - nearly five times the amount in 2022 - demonstrating its long-term investment in its workforce.

The company implements a transparent salary and bonus system that rewards employees based on their roles and individual achievements. This approach fosters motivation, creativity, and dedication within a fair and supportive environment.

Driving sustainable growth with ESG initiatives

SABECO has integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards into its operational strategy, pursuing sustainable growth that benefits both the company and the community. With over 8,000 employees working in 26 factories, 11 trading companies, and more than 200,000 retail outlets nationwide, SABECO has built a robust labour and business network that contributes to improving societal quality of life.

The company is also committed to creating an inclusive work environment that respects diversity, one of the core values that has helped SABECO build its reputation as a leader not just in business, but in corporate culture.

Being named one of the Top 100 Best Places to Work in Việt Nam 2024 is not just a recognition of SABECO’s achievements; it is also a springboard for further growth, talent attraction, and the cultivation of an ideal workplace. By consistently upholding its humane values, continually improving, and prioritising employees, SABECO is setting new standards for the work environment in Việt Nam.

This honour serves not only as a milestone but also as a source of motivation for SABECO to continue its journey of sustainable development. The company remains dedicated to delivering positive value to its partners and contributing to the development of the local communities where it operates and produces. — VNS