Việt Nam Regional Specialities Fair 2024 starts in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The opening ceremony of the Việt Nam Regional Specialities Fair 2024 was held on the evening of November 21 at the Vincom Mega Mall Royal City in Hà Nội.

The fair provides an opportunity for businesses and localities to showcase their speciality products directly to consumers and visitors, and engage with supply and consumption chains in Hà Nội’s market.

It is also regarded as a trade bridge connecting manufacturers with importers, distribution networks, shopping centres, supermarkets and consumers.

Featuring 250 booths, this year’s fair features 200 exhibitors from 63 provinces and cities, including producers, co-operatives, representatives of industry associations and 59 provinces that have directly organised ‘Speciality Booths’.

These booths display signature products, geographically protected items and newly designated, high-quality export-oriented products.

Nguyễn Ánh Dương, director of the Hà Nội Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Centre, emphasised that the fair has continuously innovated and improved in quality. It has become a prestigious trade promotion event, garnering enthusiastic participation from provinces and cities nationwide.

The fair runs until November 24.

It is an annual event directed by the Hà Nội People's Committee and organised by the Hà Nội Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Centre in collaboration with related units. — VNS