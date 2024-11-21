Green lifestyle changes drive people towards ethanol fuel

HCM CITY — Government incentive policies, promotions by influential figures and growing responsibility towards the environment is causing people to embrace green lifestyles, including the use of ethanol fuels.

According to data released by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the demand for green products has grown by an average of 15 per cent a year since 2021.

A Nielsen survey found 55 per cent of consumers willing to change their consumption habits to protect the environment.

This trend is clear from the growth of green products in various sectors.

Another source shows that the organic food market grew by 20 per cent between 2020 and 2023, and the sales of biological cleaning products increased by 15 per cent in 2022.

The US Grains Council forecasts ethanol consumption to grow by an estimated 400 per cent.

People are increasingly concerned about safeguarding their health.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has been rolling out policies to encourage the use of ethanol fuel.

With nearly 100 million people and around 73 million motorcycles and six million cars, transitioning to sustainable fuels like ethanol is vital to develop green transportation and enable Việt Nam to achieve its goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Changing habits for greener lifestyle

At gas stations, there has recently been a significant increase in young people switching to ethanol fuel or E5 RON 92.

Warnings about the consequences of climate change are one of the main reasons why young people are becoming determined to change their habits.

According to Deloitte, 62 per cent of Gen Z and 59 per cent of millennials are concerned about climate change, and a separate survey by UNICEF found that most young people today are very aware of its impacts.

To help mitigate this, many young people are making environment-friendly choices ranging from simple actions like properly disposing of waste and sorting and recycling, to consciously choosing brands and products aligned with sustainability goals, such as ethanol fuel.

“After learning about ethanol fuel and realising that it is environmentally friendly, I switched to it, and it’s been three years now,” Châu Giang, 20, of HCM City’s Thủ Đức City said.

“I believe that for a cleaner, fresher future, it’s necessary to change even the smallest habits, especially when they involve the use of limited fossil fuels.”

Today products like ethanol fuel are on a par with or even better than traditional fuels. Ethanol fuel, for instance, benefits engines by burning completely and leaving no residue, ensuring a longer engine life, further encouraging young people to switch.

Lam Phương, 25, an office worker, said: “I usually fill up once a week and always choose E5. I made the switch quickly, with no time or cost needed to modify my engine, and five years later, my engine is still in great condition.

“I only need to take it for annual maintenance.”

Influencers on social media have also been advocating for the use of ethanol fuel due to its numerous benefits.

Vũ Kim Hạnh, a former editor-in-chief of Tuổi Trẻ ( The Youth) newspaper and now the host of “5 Phút Chuyện Thị Trường,” has said ethanol fuel is one of the main reasons why people are reverting to petrol rather than electric vehicles.

Influential young figures like Phúc Thanh of Schannel and Tú Anh have also switched to ethanol fuel.

On social media too, people talk increasingly about E5 RON 92’s efficiency and reduction in harmful emissions while keeping the engine in good shape, motivating more and more young people to switch to it.

It is becoming evident that the shift to ethanol fuel by young people is a clear demonstration of their sense of responsibility towards the environment. — VNS