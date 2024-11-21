Cyberattack risks surge with AI advancements

HÀ NỘI — Cyberattacks are becoming more sophisticated and complex, especially with the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI), said Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Bùi Hoàng Phương.

However, the actual number of cyberattacks in the first nine months of 2024 has decreased by 55 per cent compared to the same period last year, he said.

Speaking at the conference and exhibition Việt Nam Cyber Security Day 2024 held on Thursday in Hà Nội, Phương said that 2024 marks a significant milestone for Việt Nam in the field of information security. The country has risen to 17th place out of 194 countries in the global cybersecurity rankings.

The national monitoring system has processed over 10.5 billion messages, successfully blocked more than 14,552 malicious websites and protected over 11.32 million users.

However, he warned that serious challenges remain. Online fraud continues to grow, with hundreds of thousands of reports being filed. The fact that over 90 per cent of surveillance cameras are of foreign origin raises concerns about national data security. Notably, Việt Nam's cybersecurity workforce remains small, with around 38,000 professionals, most of whom work in the private sector.

Phương also added that cyberattacks are evolving rapidly, becoming more sophisticated with AI support, "which will exponentially increase the risks we face". He said: "Therefore, all agencies and organisations must continuously enhance their information security capabilities, proactively implement security measures, and maintain these efforts consistently."

AI has made remarkable strides in 2023, and its applications will continue to surge in 2024, bringing with them tools that can be used for malicious purposes, such as fraud and cyberattacks.

2024 is seen as the year of widespread digital infrastructure, promoting the use of unified national digital platforms across the country and at the local level, enhancing data governance capabilities. In this context, information security must be a top priority. All critical databases and national digital platforms must be protected in accordance with the Law on Information Security and the Law on Cybersecurity.

Chairman of the Việt Nam Information Security Association (VNISA) Nguyễn Thành Hưng said with the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI), IoT and 5G applications, data infrastructure has become the cornerstone of digital infrastructure.

“Việt Nam is emerging as one of the countries with the fastest-growing digital infrastructures, including data infrastructure. In recent years, significant investments have been made in the development of data infrastructure across the country. Major data centres, owned by large domestic corporations and enterprises, have been built, operationalised, and are playing a vital role in supporting Việt Nam's digital ecosystem,” Hưng said.

He added that the robust development of data infrastructure and national digital platforms opens up numerous opportunities for advancement, bringing about major transformations in digital government, the digital economy, and society. However, these developments also introduce significant challenges and risks related to information security.

“As cyberattacks become more sophisticated and complex, causing increasingly severe damage, securing the national data infrastructure and digital platforms has become crucial. Protecting national cyberspace is essential for ensuring a safe and stable foundation for digital transformation,” he said.

Given this importance, ensuring the security and safety of data infrastructure and digital platforms must be prioritised from the very beginning of their construction. The principle should be "ensuring the highest level of security." Information security must go hand in hand with the development of data infrastructure and digital platforms. This is a shared responsibility for Government agencies, organisations, and information technology and cybersecurity enterprises operating in Việt Nam, he added.

Lã Mạnh Cường, vice president of Research and Development, General Manager, OPSWAT Vietnam – a pioneer in the field of protecting global critical infrastructure, said as digital transformation accelerates, the frequency of cyberattacks, espionage, and cyberterrorism campaigns targeting critical information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) systems is on the rise.

“This makes network security a top priority for countries worldwide. For Việt Nam, which is undergoing rapid digital transformation, safeguarding critical network systems has become an urgent concern,” Cường said.

He told Việt Nam News that critical infrastructure, often a prime target for cybercriminals due to its connection to essential economic activities, is highly vulnerable to sophisticated attacks that are difficult to detect and prevent. To address this, organisations must implement well-coordinated processes involving both technology and personnel.

“Companies should train their employees to stay alert and avoid behaviours that could inadvertently help hackers breach the system. Additionally, organisations must adopt stringent practices, such as regularly scanning for vulnerabilities and promptly patching security gaps. Leveraging the latest technology is also crucial for protecting key systems,” he said.

Preventing attacks is not insurmountable, however, as hackers typically need to identify system weaknesses before launching an attack. By adhering strictly to security protocols, updating software, and applying appropriate technologies, organisations can significantly reduce the risk of cyberattacks, he added.

Digital Transformation Index

Li Hai, cyber security executive, Public Affairs and Communications Department, Huawei, said according to Cybersecurity Ventures, the global economy could lose up to US$10.5 trillion by the end of 2024 due to increasingly complex cyberattacks fuelled by AI. This highlights the need for a trust model to address new digital threats and technologies. Digital Trust is not just a single value but an ecosystem focused on improving quality of life.

"To support ASEAN countries in implementing national digitalisation strategies, Huawei has released documents on Digital Transformation - National Intelligence, including Policy Frameworks and the Global Digital Transformation Index (GDI),” he said.

The GDI model assesses the digital progress of 77 countries across four key areas: Invisible Connectivity, Digital Platforms, Green Energy, and Supporting Policies. These countries represent 93 per cent of global GDP and 80 per cent of the population, offering a snapshot of global digital transformation.

Developed by Huawei and IDC, the GDI model shows that strategic investments in digital infrastructure can drive rapid economic growth. It also highlights how countries at different digital maturity stages – Initiators, Adopters, and Leaders – can benefit from transformation.

Việt Nam, currently in the 'Initiators' group, is poised to enter the 'Adopter' stage. By adopting both the GDI and Digital TRUST models, Việt Nam can accelerate its digital transformation, promoting sustainable growth.

He proposed a six pillar strategy to help Việt Nam unlock its digital economy potential including governance, digital culture, digital infrastructure, digital services, digital ecosystem and sustainability.