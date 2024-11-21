Việt Nam and Korean NIPA strengthen tech cooperation

HÀ NỘI — The significance of international cooperation in digital technology development and the future direction of the digital industry was highlighted at a meeting of the Ministry of Information and Communications and the Korean National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) during the International Digital Week 2024 event on November 19.

The Minister of Information and Communications, Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng commended NIPA for its contributions in assisting Việt Nam in establishing a legal framework for the draft digital industry law.

Chairman of NIPA, Hur Sung Wook, committed to continuing sharing practical experiences from South Korea to enhance effective cooperation and establish a solid legal foundation for digital technology advancement in Việt Nam.

During the meeting, Hùng emphasised the importance of diversifying technology supply chains in the global context. He encouraged Korean companies to consider Việt Nam as a potential destination to establish production facilities or research centres, fostering sustainable development and mutually beneficial cooperation.

He added that many Vietnamese tech companies are seeking opportunities to expand into South Korea, laying the groundwork for a bidirectional push towards diversifying technology supply chains.

In the meeting, the NIPA Chairman shared insights about the 'IT School' programme, offering internship opportunities, training and employment at Korean companies for Vietnamese students.

Both sides pledged to continue supporting businesses, promoting innovative policies, and building a sustainable foundation for the information and communication technology sectors of both countries. — VNS