Việt Nam cyberthreats skyrocket in Q3

HCM CITY — Việt Nam’s cyberspace witnessed a substantial rise in threats in the third quarter, with nearly five million internet-based threats detected, meaning around one in five users faced cyber dangers, according to recent data released by Kaspersky.

The company said the cybersecurity landscape became increasingly complicated, with emerging attack strategies evolving alongside traditional methods.

Some 18.7 per cent of internet users in Việt Nam encountered web-borne threats, making the country 87th in terms of online threat exposure.

Local threats remain a serious concern, with the company detecting over 20 million incidents related to malware spread through offline methods like removable USB drives and other local devices, affecting 34.1per cent of users and ranking Việt Nam 27th globally in this category.

While the government works to help organisations and users tackle new threats with timely updates and solutions, cybercriminals are also finding new ways to bypass defence strategies.

Some of the most common attack strategies remain drive-by downloads, where unsuspecting victims are compromised by visiting infected websites.

Kaspersky’s Q3 data underscores the growing sophistication of these attacks, as cybercriminals increasingly use obfuscation techniques to bypass security solutions.

Additionally, social engineering attacks have surged, often involving the impersonation of trusted entities.

Cybercriminals are using deceptive messages to lure users into downloading malicious files disguised as legitimate applications or urgent notifications.

In a high-profile incident, Tây Ninh Province police dismantled a network of cybercriminals in August, who were behind online scams totaling over VNĐ25 trillion (US$984 million).

This group targeted both individuals and businesses and had a large operation that exposed the vulnerabilities within Việt Nam’s digital landscape.

The incident underscores the critical need for proactive defences and international collaborations to combat organised cybercrimes.

These developments reflect the growing menace of cyberthreats in Việt Nam and the increasing complexity of the methods used by cybercriminals.

Yeo Siang Tiong, Kaspersky’s general manager for Southeast Asia, said: “Việt Nam’s digital transformation is advancing swiftly, yet this progress also brings greater challenges in securing the digital environment. Both government and private entities must reinforce their defences, and the focus must shift from reactive approaches to cybersecurity to proactive.” — VNS