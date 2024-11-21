Bến Tre speeds up disbursement progress to complete 66 public investment projects

BẾN TRE — The Mekong Delta province of Bến Tre is expected to have 66 public investment projects completed and put into use in the near future.

According to the provincial authority, the province strives to disburse more than VNĐ1trillon (US$39.3 million) in public investment capital to complete the target of disbursing 95 per cent of public investment capital in 2024.

It is expected that by 2024, the province will have 66 projects completed, accepted and put into use, contributing to enhancing the capacity of industries and fields and promoting local socio-economic development.

Vice Chairman of Bến Tre Provincial People's Committee Nguyễn Trúc Sơn said that the locality is making maximum efforts to achieve this target, especially for key infrastructure construction projects.

The province will continue to transfer capital between projects, in which priority will be given to projects with good progress and urgent needs.

Director of the Bến Tre Department of Planning and Investment Dương Văn Phúc said that the total planned investment capital from the state budget managed by the province in 2024 is VNĐ5 trillion ($196.9 million), of which, total development investment capital managed by the locality under the state budget in 2024 assigned by the Provincial People's Council is VNĐ4.2 trillion.

To date, the province has disbursed over VNĐ3 trillion of planned public investment capital (including extended capital), reaching 64.1 per cent of the 2024 capital plan.

To speed up disbursement progress, Chairman of Bến Tre Provincial People's Committee Trần Ngọc Tam requested all levels and sectors focus on this task.

Particularly for units with low public investment disbursement, it is necessary to be more drastic, striving to achieve a disbursement rate of 95 per cent or more according to the direction of the Prime Minister.

The provincial People's Committee assigned the Department of Planning and Investment to closely keep track the progress of disbursement of public investment capital and advise on the effective use of allocated public investment capital.

At the same time, the Department of Planning and Investment coordinates with the Department of Finance and the Treasury to inspect and urge budget-using units to complete the settlement and finalisation of programmes, projects, and capital plans for 2024. — VNS