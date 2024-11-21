Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

First bird’s nests from VN exported to China through Bắc Luân II bridge border gate

November 21, 2024 - 12:07
The activity marks the beginning of a promising collaboration between businesses from the two nations.
The shipment of bird’s nests to China through Bắc Luân II bridge border gate takes place on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo

QUẢNG NINH — AVANEST Vietnam Nutrition JSC exported the first batch of bird’s nests to China through the Bắc Luân II bridge border gate in the northern province of Quảng Ninh on Wednesday.

The shipment includes instant bird’s nest products and refined bird’s nests. 

The company is the first Vietnamese enterprise to be granted a code by China's General Administration of Customs, allowing the export of two product categories of refined bird's nest and cooked bird's nest jars.

The partner of AVANEST Vietnam is Dongxing Zhenpin Preferred Trading Co., Ltd., based in Dongxing, China. The activity marks the beginning of a promising collaboration between businesses from the two nations, paving the way for expanding Việt Nam's official bird's nest exports to this potential market.

The Vietnamese enterprise was facilitated with streamlined export procedures when filing customs declarations at the Móng Cái international border gate’s customs office.

One year ago, the first batches of Vietnamese bird’s nests were officially exported to China through the Hữu Nghị international border gate in Lạng Sơn Province under a protocol signed between Việt Nam's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and China’s General Administration of Customs.

China's expansion of bird's nest imports through official border gates has significantly boosted opportunities for Việt Nam's swiftlet farming, and bird's nest production and processing industries.

As the world's largest consumer of bird's nest products, China demands more than 300 tonnes annually, accounting for 80 per cent of the global market. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Economy

Market rebounds as liquidity improves

Market breadth was positive, with 219 stocks advancing while 95 declined. Liquidity improved significantly, reaching VNĐ17.8 trillion (approximately US$700 million), up 34.8 per cent from the previous session.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom