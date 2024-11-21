First bird’s nests from VN exported to China through Bắc Luân II bridge border gate

QUẢNG NINH — AVANEST Vietnam Nutrition JSC exported the first batch of bird’s nests to China through the Bắc Luân II bridge border gate in the northern province of Quảng Ninh on Wednesday.

The shipment includes instant bird’s nest products and refined bird’s nests.

The company is the first Vietnamese enterprise to be granted a code by China's General Administration of Customs, allowing the export of two product categories of refined bird's nest and cooked bird's nest jars.

The partner of AVANEST Vietnam is Dongxing Zhenpin Preferred Trading Co., Ltd., based in Dongxing, China. The activity marks the beginning of a promising collaboration between businesses from the two nations, paving the way for expanding Việt Nam's official bird's nest exports to this potential market.

The Vietnamese enterprise was facilitated with streamlined export procedures when filing customs declarations at the Móng Cái international border gate’s customs office.

One year ago, the first batches of Vietnamese bird’s nests were officially exported to China through the Hữu Nghị international border gate in Lạng Sơn Province under a protocol signed between Việt Nam's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and China’s General Administration of Customs.

China's expansion of bird's nest imports through official border gates has significantly boosted opportunities for Việt Nam's swiftlet farming, and bird's nest production and processing industries.

As the world's largest consumer of bird's nest products, China demands more than 300 tonnes annually, accounting for 80 per cent of the global market. — VNA/VNS