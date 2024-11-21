AEON Vietnam remains the 'Best Place to Work in Retail' for two consecutive years

HCM CITY — AEON Vietnam was honoured as 'The Best Place to Work in Retail' for the second year in a row by Anphabe.

This year marked significant strides for AEON Vietnam in creating a sustainable workplace environment. The company was proud to be recognised as the 11th Best Workplace in Việt Nam's Top 100 Best Workplaces for 2024, while maintaining its leading position in the Retail/Wholesale/Trade sector.

Notably, AEON Vietnam's employer branding metrics outperformed industry standards, with the rate of potential candidates considering applying four to six times higher than the industry average.

The recognition is based on a survey from over 65,000 experienced professionals across over 700 leading companies in 18 industries nationwide.

'Best Places to Work in Vietnam' is an annual workplace ranking based on a series of fully independent surveys verified by market research company Intage Vietnam, under the sponsorship of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

The ranking not only recognises companies that strive to create ideal working environments, but also encourages businesses in the market to foster happy workplaces for their employees.

"This is a collective effort, and I want to dedicate this award to all 6,000 AEON employees nationwide. AEON Vietnam will continue striving to build a happy workplace, where every talent is empowered to grow comprehensively, 'Nourish to Flourish'," said Đỗ Nguyễn Ngọc Thu, AEON Vietnam Academy Manager.

AEON Vietnam has also been recognised in the 'Top 12 Enterprises with a Happy Workforce 2024', based on internal feedback collected from employees.

Regionally, AEON Vietnam stands out as the only retailer honoured by HR Asia in the 'Best Companies to Work for in Asia' for six consecutive years (2019–2024). The company also won the 'Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion' Award during its first participation in the survey.

Notably, in 2024, AEON Vietnam achieved another remarkable international milestone by receiving the ICF Coaching Impact Award 2024, presented by the International Coaching Federation (ICF), a global leader in professional coaching.

These achievements have made 2024 another successful year for the entire team at AEON Vietnam, as the company continues to gain recognition through prestigious awards. — VNS