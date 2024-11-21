MM Mega Market recognised among the 'Top 100 Best Places to Work in Việt Nam 2024'

HCM CITY — After its inclusion in the 'Top 12 Happy Workplaces' for 2024, MM Mega Market Vietnam (MMVN) has once again been honoured in the list of 'Top 100 Best Places to Work in Vietnam 2024' in the large enterprise category by Anphabe.

The award reaffirms MMVN’s enduring efforts to establish itself as a top-of-mind employer brand for its workers and within the broader labour market.

Trần Kim Nga, Corporate Development Director of MM Mega Market Vietnam, said: “MM Mega Market Vietnam is incredibly proud to participate in Anphabe’s 'Top 100 Best Places to Work in Vietnam' and to receive such remarkable results. With a ‘People are the Future’ philosophy, MMVN has been implementing holistic, diverse and inclusive initiatives to foster growth and nurture talent across all levels, from interns to senior management. This survey and recognition also serve as a valuable measure of our people strategies and the appeal of MMVN’s Employer Brand among current and future employees.”

The fast-moving retail industry is associated with a high-pressure work environment due to its dynamic and rapidly changing nature. Thus, the workforce in this sector is highly diverse, particularly in operational roles. With over 3,000 employees across its stores nationwide, MMVN is committed to ensuring its employees thrive in their professional expertise and developing essential soft skills to reinforce the company’s core values.

Specifically, MM Mega Market implements a robust learning and development system that encompasses professional knowledge, workplace etiquette and skill development through various methods. These include in-person workshops at the head office led by MMVN’s experienced professionals or external industry experts.

Employees can also access a wide range of translated and customised online courses via MMVN’s specialised e-learning platform. In 2023, the company platform included over 242 training topics, constituting 85,399 training hours with an average of nearly 26 training hours per employee annually.

At MMVN, every individual is empowered, respected and nurtured in an environment that values transparency, equality and diversity across gender, age, identity and ethnicity. In 2023, women made up 54 per cent of the company’s workforce, with an impressive 47 per cent of leadership positions held by women.

This recognition underscores MMVN’s dedication to creating an exceptional workplace where everyone can grow, contribute and feel valued. — VNS