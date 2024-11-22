Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

New decree on using telecommunications accounts for payment proposed

November 22, 2024 - 09:07
Currently the use of a telecommunications account to pay for small-value goods and services in the country, called Mobile-Money service, is being implemented in a pilot programme.
It is necessary to develop a decree to create an official legal corridor for Mobile Money service providers to be implemented. Photo cafef.vn

HÀ NỘI — The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) is proposing to develop a decree regulating the use of telecommunications accounts to pay for goods and services in Việt Nam, in order to promote non-cash payment in the country, especially in isolated areas.

According to the SBV, currently, the use of a telecommunications account to pay for small-value goods and services in the country, called Mobile-Money service, is being implemented in a pilot programme under Decision No. 316/QĐ-TTg. Therefore, it is necessary to develop the decree to create an official legal corridor for service providers to be implemented.

The SBV believes the development of Mobile-Money service, which can take advantage of the country’s infrastructure, data, telecommunications networks, will contribute to promoting non-cash payments, reducing social costs, bringing convenience to users, and increasing access to and use of financial services, especially in rural, mountainous, remote, border and island areas of Việt Nam.

In addition, the development of the decree can help enhance the role of State management in the provision of Mobile-Money service as it will detail violations, business conditions, regulations on responsibilities and obligations of related parties.

An official legal framework for Mobile-Money services will also contribute to establishing and creating a healthy business environment, ensuring fair and equal competition among service providers, the SBV said.

After nearly three years implementing the pilot Mobile-Money services programme according to Decision No. 316/QĐ-TTg, enterprises have made efforts to develop services and achieved positive results. The service has so far contributed to developing non-cash payment activities, increasing access to and use of financial services, especially in rural and remote areas of the country.

By the end of September 2024, the total number of customers registering and using Mobile-Money services was more than 9.87 million, of which Viettel accounted for 73 per cent, VNPT-Media accounted for 21 per cent and MobiFone accounted for 6 per cent. Of the total, the number of customers in rural, mountainous, remote, border and island areas was nearly 7.1 million customers, making up 71.73 per cent.

The total number of active Mobile-Money accounts by the end of September 2024 was more than 6.56 million accounts, accounting for about 66.46 per cent of the total number of registered accounts. — VNS

Mobile Money

see also

More on this story

Economy

World Bank outlines path for Việt Nam to reach high income status

In its report entitled "Việt Nam 2045: Trading Up in a Changing World – Pathways to a High-Income Future", the bank said integration into global markets has been the key driver of Việt Nam's development success over the past 40 years, propelling one of the longest and fastest economic expansions in modern history.
Economy

Việt Nam cyberthreats skyrocket in Q3

Việt Nam’s cyberspace witnessed a substantial rise in threats in the third quarter, with nearly five million internet-based threats detected, according to recent data released by Kaspersky.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom